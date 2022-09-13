Unable to link trading account with webterminal
Until this morning I have automatically connected my ICMarkets trading account with the webterminal on my MAC.
It is asking me to link an account however the drop down for the server is stuck on ''MetaQuotes - Demo'' with no option to change?
Can someone advise please?
Hi Mate,
I posted exact same issue above, weird, and very frustrating too, hope someone knows something.
Cheers.
Morning buddy,
Yeah, I have just seen your post too - fingers crossed an Admin will notice and refresh something.
Strangely there has been no change to my phone ap, that is still logged in fine so able to place trades but the webterminal on both my Mac and PC have refreshed and there is no way past the pop up and there is no way to enter valid broker info.
If I receive an update on here I will copy and paste to your post too.
Cheers
It was already discussed -
Just seen this 👆🏻👆🏻 - Thanks Sergey
Hi there Sergey, this works but doesn't allow you to access the same capabilities of if you are in the MT4 proper software.
I am trying to add a particular indicator and I cannot access the files, which I think will be the same problem with the Web platform anyway
thanks in advance
Now all the brokers should have their own webterminal (so ask your broker for the link).
But - yes, you are right: webterminal is having limited functionality compare with MT4/MT5 desktop software (for example - custom tools/indicators are not available in webterminal).
Anyway, it is possible to use some standard Metatrader indicators -
