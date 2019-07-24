Show Trading of my account on WebTerminal

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I have a Demo Account that is on a specific server.  Is there a way that I can log on with the WebTerminal to have it display on my website?
 

I found the article about HowTo - 

Embed MetaTrader 4/5 WebTerminal on your website for free and make a profit

 

I have seen this.  I have tried to use an account that was created on the FOREXer-Server using the client application on my PC.  I CANNOT open into the WebTerminal, unless I am missing something.


Getting this message

[Deleted]  
Eddi Rae Melton:

I have seen this.  I have tried to use an account that was created on the FOREXer-Server using the client application on my PC.  I CANNOT open into the WebTerminal, unless I am missing something.


Getting this message

Have u try another broker?
 
I just tried another broker and it is giving me the same error.
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