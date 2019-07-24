Show Trading of my account on WebTerminal
I have a Demo Account that is on a specific server. Is there a way that I can log on with the WebTerminal to have it display on my website?
I found the article about HowTo -
Embed MetaTrader 4/5 WebTerminal on your website for free and make a profit
I have seen this. I have tried to use an account that was created on the FOREXer-Server using the client application on my PC. I CANNOT open into the WebTerminal, unless I am missing something.
Getting this message
Eddi Rae Melton:Have u try another broker?
I have seen this. I have tried to use an account that was created on the FOREXer-Server using the client application on my PC. I CANNOT open into the WebTerminal, unless I am missing something.
Getting this message
I just tried another broker and it is giving me the same error.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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