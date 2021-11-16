Please Help me why this ea doesnt continue when i backtested
|1. Use the code button to wrap your code so it's easier for us to read
|2. Your loop condition in closeall will cause an infinite loop
|
problem solved.... i type for(int i = OrdersTotal()-1; 1>=0; i--) ... the correct one is for(int i = OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
that was i not 1....hehehe. thank you guys.
-
Please edit your (original) post and use the CODE button (Alt-S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
-
OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),MarketInfo(_Symbol,MODE_BID+OrderType()),10);
You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid. Pending Buy Stop orders become market orders when hit and open at the Ask.
-
Your buy order's TP/SL (or Sell Stop's/Sell Limit's entry) are triggered when the Bid / OrderClosePrice reaches it. Using Ask±n, makes your SL shorter and your TP longer, by the spread. Don't you want the specified amount used in either direction?
-
Your sell order's TP/SL (or Buy Stop's/Buy Limit's entry) will be triggered when the Ask / OrderClosePrice reaches it. To trigger close to a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #25
-
The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools → Options (control+O) → charts → Show ask line.)
Most brokers with variable spreads widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes. My GBPJPY shows average spread = 26 points, but average maximum spread = 134 (your broker will be similar).
-
THIS IS THE CODE:
input int magic = 222;
This is off-topic, but bare with me. I'm curious to know why you used the number 222 for the magic number?
I ask because I'm inferring this is a number you see frequently? If yes, then I see this number (222) frequently as well and I believe it has a special meaning. Cheers.
THIS IS THE CODE:
input int magic = 222;