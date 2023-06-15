No Data message shows in MT5 Market Unable to install Indicators from MT5 MARKET INTO MT5 PLATFORM

No Data message shows in MT5 Market Unable to install Indicators from MT5 MARKET INTO MT5 PLATFORM . Not able to view indicators on the market through mt5 but when I go on browser it shows. 
 
Make sure that you fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is carvelgab (do not use your email for login).

Make sure -

  • that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC with Windows 10 64-bit (I am having version 11);
  • that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
  • that you are not using any extenal VPS from VPS providers which were banned from the Market;
  • that your Windows version is supported by Metatrader (Windows 10 64-bit is supported by Metatrader 5).

Issue in MT5 Storage/Cloud Protector/Community
  • 2020.07.02
  • www.mql5.com
When trying to Utilize Cloud Protector i am getting "Incorrect Login/Password" in the Journal .Login + Pass are correct...
 

What to check (it is for MT4 but it is almost same for MT5):

Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50

1. I made Community login:

2. and checked in Metatrader journal:


3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:


4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:


5. Signal tab works:


6. Market tab works:


Besides, any discussion should be started with the following information provided by you (no technical information = no discussion = no help):

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20

If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab


(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button Code). It should look like this:

2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3003 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H  @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

Besides, you can look at Metatrader journal to read about what was written there about Market (which error and so on).
 

Hi I have the same problem, and in journal this is the error

2022.04.07 21:46:46.561    MQL5 Market    failed to load products (api1.mql5.net:443 get header failed [12150])

How can I fix this?

 
read the thread from the beginning, and check the build of your Metatrader 5 in your Windows 10 64-bit.
 
hi man u need to install 64 bit windows.
