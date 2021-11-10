Cannot Update EA

There is a new version of the EA I bought. The system tells me to go to Market\Purchased on my terminal, but there is no such place
 
This is your thread about it (keep one thread please):
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/381253
EA New Version
EA New Version
  • 2021.11.05
  • www.mql5.com
Hi Sergey.

Yes I did ask this before. I got it to work then just by clicking OK in Community tab, but not now. Community tabs on all my terminals (5) have always been filled in.

It is only recently that I have had trouble updating EA's.

This is MT5

Iv'e attached 2 files.

Community.jpg shows my Community Tab

Market.jpg shows what I see when I click Market (no Purchased tab)

Thanks for your help

Dave

Files:
Community.jpg  266 kb
Market.jpg  489 kb
 
Yes, I don't see the purchased option too, try to search for your EA on the upper right side of the Market window and then when it appears click on it and the click the update button.

 
Seems, the location of "Purchased tab" was changed in the latest builds of MT5.
It is now located in Navigator below Services:

