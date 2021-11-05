EA New Version

New comment
 

There is a new version of my EA. Instructions for update are go to Market \ Purchased on the terminal. There's no 

such place that I can find.

 

This is in your Metatrader.
Just fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is uhjt008 

This is my Market - Purchased tab (MT4):


 

Thanks for the help Sergey. This Is MT5, My Community tab was already filled out with username/ passwd.

I just OK'd it then was able to update.

Dave 

New comment