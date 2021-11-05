EA New Version
Thanks for the help Sergey. This Is MT5, My Community tab was already filled out with username/ passwd.
I just OK'd it then was able to update.
Dave
There is a new version of my EA. Instructions for update are go to Market \ Purchased on the terminal. There's no
such place that I can find.