Get trade volume given entry price and stoploss using CheckOpenLong

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Hi there,

Pretty standard question I'm sure but the answer seems to allude me.  I'm trying to calculate trade volume as a percentage of account equity given a specified entry price and stoploss.

#include<Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedRisk.mqh>

CTrade trade;
CMoneyFixedRisk m_money;

double risk_percent = 2; // have also tried with 0.02 with same result in console.

void OnInit()
 {
  double entry_level = GetEntryLevel();
  double initial_stoploss = GetInitialStopLossLevel();
  double profit_target = GetProfitTarget(entry_level, initial_stoploss);
  m_money.Percent(risk_percent);
  double trade_volume = m_money.CheckOpenLong(entry_level, initial_stoploss);
  Print("entry: ", entry_level);
  Print("initial stoploss: ", initial_stoploss);
  Print("Vol: ", trade_volume);
 }

But trade_volume = 0.0.


How do I get the desired value for trade_volume please?

Thanks.

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Account Properties - Environment State - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Is this something I need to pay someone to help me with?
 

Check out these examples:

Money Fixed Risk
Money Fixed Risk
  • www.mql5.com
An example for calculating the lot value in accordance with the risk per trade.
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