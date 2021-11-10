Get trade volume given entry price and stoploss using CheckOpenLong
Is this something I need to pay someone to help me with?
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Hi there,
Pretty standard question I'm sure but the answer seems to allude me. I'm trying to calculate trade volume as a percentage of account equity given a specified entry price and stoploss.
But trade_volume = 0.0.
How do I get the desired value for trade_volume please?
Thanks.