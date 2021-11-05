How to read the high and low values on a custom indicator.

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Hi,


I need some help understanding how to get the max and min value on a custom indicator?

Custom Indicator

The vaues are indicated by the arrows, how are those figures determined and how do I get those values?


Thanks

 
You don't. They are the min/max of the displayed lines plus some extra.
 
Vasagan Reddy :


Example: 

Maximum price of the indicator in the visible window

How to start with MQL5
How to start with MQL5
  • 2021.06.04
  • www.mql5.com
This thread discusses MQL5 code examples. There will be examples of how to get data from indicators, how to program advisors...
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