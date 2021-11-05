How to read the high and low values on a custom indicator.
You don't. They are the min/max of the displayed lines plus some extra.
Vasagan Reddy :
Example:
Maximum price of the indicator in the visible window
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- 2021.06.04
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Hi,
I need some help understanding how to get the max and min value on a custom indicator?
The vaues are indicated by the arrows, how are those figures determined and how do I get those values?
Thanks