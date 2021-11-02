Disable position on the signal
Francesco Di Michele:
Hello,
someone can help me don't see the open position on my signal.
Thanks a lot.
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
THanks a lot!
Thanks a lot Sergey, I understand!
