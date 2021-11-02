Disable position on the signal

Hello,

someone can help me don't see  the open position on my signal.

Thanks a lot.

 
Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 
THanks a lot!
 

HI Eleni, I'm sorry but I cannot hide the position on my signal.

Can you help me?


 
The positions are hidden from us, only you and your subscribers can see them.

 
It is what I see -

And the position for the last 24 hours are hidden for me - because I am not subscriber.
You can see the position for today because it is your signal.

 

Thanks a lot Sergey, I understand!

