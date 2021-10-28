MetaEditor freezes
Since the last update my Meta Editor freezes on code completion. When I type in the function I'd like to call, the editor freezes on code completion inside the function call brackets.
For instance
addArrayElement(p_data, <freezes here when I try to type> );
Does anyone else have / solved this issue?
Thx for help!
Please provide your terminal and operating system data. Examle:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3003 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
When I disable the auto functions (pain! not a solution) it works
When I disable the auto functions (pain! not a solution) it works
Here are my settings:
Edition Windows 11 Home Version 21H2 Installed on 29.07.2021 OS build 22000.282 Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22000.282.0
MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3092 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp. Windows 11 build 22000, 12 x Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.60GHz, 24 / 31 Gb memory, 748 / 947 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+2 C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
and everything works for me. Probably more data needed.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Since the last update my Meta Editor freezes on code completion. When I type in the function I'd like to call, the editor freezes on code completion inside the function call brackets.
For instance
addArrayElement(p_data, <freezes here when I try to type> );
Does anyone else have / solved this issue?
Thx for help!