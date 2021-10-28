MetaEditor freezes

Since the last update my Meta Editor freezes on code completion. When I type in the function I'd like to call, the editor freezes on code completion inside the function call brackets.

For instance

             addArrayElement(p_data, <freezes here when I try to type> );

Does anyone else have / solved this issue?

Please provide your terminal and operating system data. Examle:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Very Glitchy MetaTrader

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20

If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab


(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button Code). It should look like this:

2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3003 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H  @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

 
2021.10.28 09:19:33.065 Terminal JFD MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3091 started for JFD Group Ltd
2021.10.28 09:19:33.066 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, 20 x Intel Core i9-10900F  @ 2.80GHz, 47 / 63 Gb memory, 356 / 465 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+1
2021.10.28 09:19:33.066 Terminal C:\Users\Anwender\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\DFD781628E4A9A2ABCB805A733B23424

 

When I disable the auto functions (pain! not a solution) it works

Here are my settings:

Edition Windows 11 Home
Version 21H2
Installed on    ‎29.‎07.‎2021
OS build        22000.282
Experience      Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22000.282.0

MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3092 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Windows 11 build 22000, 12 x Intel Core i7-9750H  @ 2.60GHz, 24 / 31 Gb memory, 748 / 947 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+2
C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

and everything works for me. Probably more data needed.

 
What data is needed? It is a mistake since the last update...
 
I noticed a difference - I have 3092 build, and you have 3091. Please update to 3092.

 


I am on the latest version as it says, and I still have that issue ... can you confirm a fix in that latest minor version you mentioned?

 
The most recent beta versions are on the 'MetaQuotes-Demo' server.

 
It is the Auto List Names that causing the issue
 
Still having that issue ... annoying
