Unset indicator minimum & maximum fixed scale ( ie revert IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM,x) )
Philippe Pauleau: but how to revert this and return to automatic scaling ?
- IIRC, the answer is you can't in code.
- Add two extra buffers, filled with your minimum and maximums. Set them back to EMPTY_VALUE when you don't.
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Hi
The functions to set a fix minimum & maximum scale for an indicator are:
but how to revert this and return to automatic scaling ? ie: equivalent to uncheck the boxes on the UI: