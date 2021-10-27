Unset indicator minimum & maximum fixed scale ( ie revert IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM,x) )

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Hi


The functions to set a fix minimum & maximum scale for an indicator are:


IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM,xxxx);
IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM,xxxx);


but how to revert this and return to automatic scaling ? ie: equivalent to uncheck the boxes on the UI:


 
Philippe Pauleau: but how to revert this and return to automatic scaling ?
  1. IIRC, the answer is you can't in code.
  2. Add two extra buffers, filled with your minimum and maximums. Set them back to EMPTY_VALUE when you don't.
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