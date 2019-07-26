unset the fixed minimum/maximum custom indicator
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How can I unset the "fixed minimum/maximum" of a custom indicator progammatically ?
It is easy to set using IndicatorSetInteger()
- INDICATOR_MINIMUM
but I can not find a way to unset them so that the chart will autoscale the indicator again.
Thank you for any constructive hints.