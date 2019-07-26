unset the fixed minimum/maximum custom indicator

New comment
 

How can I unset the "fixed minimum/maximum" of a custom indicator progammatically ?

It is easy to set using IndicatorSetInteger()

- INDICATOR_MINIMUM

- INDICATOR_MAXIMUM


but I can not find a way to unset them so that the chart will autoscale the indicator again.

Thank you for any constructive hints.


fixed

New comment