CopyBuffer() getting wrong in dynamic array with SetIndexBuffer() !!!
MQL5 CopyBuffer is working correctly, but you are making a calculation error.
1. Remember that you have linked arrays with 'INDICATOR_DATA'
2. You can see your error if you run the code in debug mode, like this:
After copying the data, expand the array down ...
Thanks, I found the result like pic:
No matter shift=3 or start_pos=3, the buffer omitted the latest three values.
This is not like MQL5 Reference pic show:
the array set "INDICATOR_DATA", it is not omitted values on the left side, it is on the right side.
There is no mistake - but there is your mistake. Please: read the Documentation, strictly control from which number you are copying - if you are not copying from number # 0 - you must clearly understand why you are doing this.
Keep reading the Documentation and to get started: read the example for the iMA indicator.
I found another wrong:
If we set buffer to "INDICATOR_DATA", shift =-3 is equal to array with shift=3.
//--- indicator settings #property indicator_buffers 2 //--- indicator buffers double Buffer0[], Buffer1[]; double Array0[], Array1[]; //--- handles for MAs int Buffer_Handle0, Buffer_Handle1; int Array_Handle0, Array_Handle1; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- Only Two Buffer SetIndexBuffer(0, Buffer0, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1, Buffer1, INDICATOR_DATA); Buffer_Handle0 = iMA(_Symbol, _Period, 20, 3, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE); Buffer_Handle1 = iMA(_Symbol, _Period, 20, -3, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE); Array_Handle0 = iMA(_Symbol, _Period, 20, 3, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE); Array_Handle1 = iMA(_Symbol, _Period, 20, -3, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Accelerator/Decelerator Oscillator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- we can copy not all data if(prev_calculated == 0) { ArrayInitialize(Buffer0,0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer1,0); int size; //--- Print("=== All start_pos is 0 ==="); Print("---Buffer0_Shift=", 3); size = CopyBuffer(Buffer_Handle0, 0, 0, 100, Buffer0); Print(size, " ", ArraySize(Buffer0)); Print(Buffer0[ArraySize(Buffer0) - 2], " ", Buffer0[ArraySize(Buffer0) - 1]); //--- Print("---Buffer1_Shift=", -3); size = CopyBuffer(Buffer_Handle1, 0, 0, 100, Buffer1); Print(size, " ", ArraySize(Buffer1)); Print(Buffer1[ArraySize(Buffer1) - 2], " ", Buffer1[ArraySize(Buffer1) - 1]); //--- Print("---Array0_Shift=", 3); size = CopyBuffer(Array_Handle0, 0, 0, 100, Array0); Print(size, " ", ArraySize(Array0)); Print(Array0[ArraySize(Array0) - 2], " ", Array0[ArraySize(Array0) - 1]); //--- Print("---Array1_Shift=", -3); size = CopyBuffer(Array_Handle1, 0, 0, 100, Array1); Print(size, " ", ArraySize(Array1)); Print(Array1[ArraySize(Array1) - 2], " ", Array1[ArraySize(Array1) - 1]); } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } /* 2021.10.27 15:39:14.650 CopyBuffer()指标中比较 (EURUSD,D1) === All start_pos is 0 === 2021.10.27 15:39:14.650 CopyBuffer()指标中比较 (EURUSD,D1) ---Buffer0_Shift=3 2021.10.27 15:39:14.650 CopyBuffer()指标中比较 (EURUSD,D1) 100 5900 2021.10.27 15:39:14.650 CopyBuffer()指标中比较 (EURUSD,D1) 0.0 0.0 2021.10.27 15:39:14.650 CopyBuffer()指标中比较 (EURUSD,D1) ---Buffer1_Shift=-3 2021.10.27 15:39:14.650 CopyBuffer()指标中比较 (EURUSD,D1) 97 5900 2021.10.27 15:39:14.650 CopyBuffer()指标中比较 (EURUSD,D1) 1.160745499999989 1.160360999999989 2021.10.27 15:39:14.650 CopyBuffer()指标中比较 (EURUSD,D1) ---Array0_Shift=3 2021.10.27 15:39:14.650 CopyBuffer()指标中比较 (EURUSD,D1) 100 100 2021.10.27 15:39:14.650 CopyBuffer()指标中比较 (EURUSD,D1) 1.160745499999989 1.160360999999989 2021.10.27 15:39:14.650 CopyBuffer()指标中比较 (EURUSD,D1) ---Array1_Shift=-3 2021.10.27 15:39:14.650 CopyBuffer()指标中比较 (EURUSD,D1) 97 97 2021.10.27 15:39:14.650 CopyBuffer()指标中比较 (EURUSD,D1) 1.159491499999989 1.159546999999989 */
Look at the result : iMA() shift=-3 on buffer with "INDICATOR_DATA" is equal to shift=3 on array!!!
1. Read the help: iMA
2. Draw a chart and indicator
3. Look at the indicator data from the chart.
4. Read help on 'INDICATOR_DATA'
An example of an indicator - the indicator receives data from three iMAs and displays this data in three buffers: Three MA Arrow
Yes, I know it. MA shift =3 means chart move 3 bars to the right，and shift = -3 means move 3 bar to the left. And the requested indicator data also has a corresponding offset.
But used my code, and i plot the chart, the built-in MA Shift =3 overlaps with buffer shift =-3.
buffer[] even set to 'INDICATOR_DATA', but it is also array data.
Why buffer[] set to "INDICATOR_DATA and shift=-3", is equal to array[] only set shift=3 ?
I read the Documentation, but i can not find answer.
iMA() shift=3 , if I want to get all MA data , i should CopyBuffer() start_pos =-3.I know it .
my question is not about " CopyBuffer() start_pos ", all the indicator data is start_pos=0.
my question is :
Buffer_Handle0 = iMA(_Symbol, _Period, 20, 3, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE); // move ma right 3 bar Array_Handle0 = iMA(_Symbol, _Period, 20, 3, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE); // move ma right 3 bar
the Handle is same.
but if I set Buffer0 to INDICATOR_DATA, not set Array0.
SetIndexBuffer(0, Buffer0, INDICATOR_DATA);
CopyBuffer(Buffer_Handle0, 0, 0, 100, Buffer0); CopyBuffer(Array_Handle0, 0, 0, 100, Array0);
The result is different!
But if i Set:
Buffer_Handle0 = iMA(_Symbol, _Period, 20, -3, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE); // move ma left 3 bar
Buffer0 last value is equal to Array0 last value.
Please take a look at the code I released for the second time.
SetIndexBuffer(0, Buffer0, INDICATOR_DATA); // Even Buffer0 Set INDICATOR_DATA, Buffer0 is also array data.
