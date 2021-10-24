Help me Please with Total Pips Statistics
Do you have any coding experience? If not, ask in the Freelance section (assuming you have access to the .mq4 file).
Otherwise, you'd scan through the order history, calculating the difference between the open price of the trade and the closing price, then adding it to the sum of pips. This is assuming you'd use a tester. If not, you'd get the signal buy/sell price, then check if it hits SL/TP, then find the difference and add it to the sum of pips.
Thanks...
I have experience with coding, but I have not done statistics according to the history of signals. I don't know how to do it.
Thanks...
I have experience with coding, but I have not done statistics according to the history of signals. I don't know how to do it.
If you have the source file (.mq4), then you could look for the part of the code where the signal is generated, keep track of the open trade price, then wait for the exit signal to trigger, and calculate the difference between the open price and close price and add it to the sum of pips.
MQl4 is built on top of C++, so the syntax is the virtually identical. If you need help with the syntax, start with the MQL4 docs to familiarize yourself with it.
I was going to exclude this since you said it was an indicator, but: if it's an EA, then I believe you could run it through the tester, export the results into a .CSV file, then just go into a spreadsheet program and find the difference for open and close price of each trade and then add up the pips.
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Please help. I have an indicator, and I want to program statistics for it, according to the history of its signals (Open signal - Close Signal).
Statistics are only enough for me when it counts the total Pips.
Can you advise me how to do it?
Thanks... :)