login problem (-2 error)

New comment
 

Hi 

Will appreciate your help on this issue:

I get -2, ('Terminal: Invalid params') error upon an attempt to log-in. 

Here  it is written that one needs to specify a server too, but for some reason my server.dat file is not a text, i.e. get gibbrish when open it with notepad++. 

Is it true that one needs to specify server too and if yes why it is not saved as text?

Thank you!

P.S:  умею читать по русски, спасибо. 

Metatrader 5 login() broken after update?
Metatrader 5 login() broken after update?
  • 2021.09.03
  • Shine Shine 3,653 1 1 gold badge 33 33 silver badges 56 56 bronze badges
  • stackoverflow.com
We developed some moths ago a bunch of python scripts that use Metatrader 5 library (5.0.34). Since client's update 5.00 (the lib requires a running client), previously working login...
 

Right mouse click - login to trade account:

and -

 
  • if it is live (real) account so all this information (server name, master password and account number) should be on your email (the brokers are sending this information to the email).

  • if it is demo account so please note that many brokers are allowing to open demo account for limited time only; if it is your case so - create the other demo account with your or any other broker 9it is less than 1 min to do).
 
Sergey Golubev #:
  • if it is live (real) account so all this information (server name, master password and account number) should be on your email (the brokers are sending this information to the email).

  • if it is demo account so please note that many brokers are allowing to open demo account for limited time only; if it is your case so - create the other demo account with your or any other broker 9it is less than 1 min to do).

Thank you for the prompt reply, Sergey.

Did as you said, but now the authorization has failed (-6 error).  The image is attached.

I just was thinking that I might not be the onyl one facing these issues, so perhaps you have a thread here on this forum where I can look it up? 

Thanks!

Files:
image.png  14 kb
 
Eorl Eli #:

Thank you for the prompt reply, Sergey.

Did as you said, but now the authorization has failed (-6 error).  The image is attached.

I just was thinking that I might not be the onyl one facing these issues, so perhaps you have a thread here on this forum where I can look it up? 

Thanks!

  • If it is related to the trading account so this forum has nothing to do with any trading account; and the discussion about the brokers is prohibited on the forum.
    In case of live/real account - ask your broker for support (because login and passwords for real accounts are sent by the broker to email to you).
  • If it is trading demo account so please note that many brokers are providing the demo account for the limited time only.
  • If it is MetaQuotes-Demo account (I think - it may be provided for the limited time only) - create the other demo account.

By the way, why are you using trading account in MetaQuotes-Demo?
This demo trading account is used to test beta versions of MT5 and to update MT5 for the next build (because MetaQuotes is not a broker).

And if demo account does not work for you (most of them are provided for limited time only) - you can create the other demo account
(I have a lot of demo accounts with many brokers, and several demo account with MetaQuotes-Demo which I am changing all the time because all my demo accounts are provided for limited time only).

New comment