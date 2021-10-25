login problem (-2 error)
Right mouse click - login to trade account:
and -
- if it is live (real) account so all this information (server name, master password and account number) should be on your email (the brokers are sending this information to the email).
- if it is demo account so please note that many brokers are allowing to open demo account for limited time only; if it is your case so - create the other demo account with your or any other broker 9it is less than 1 min to do).
Thank you for the prompt reply, Sergey.
Did as you said, but now the authorization has failed (-6 error). The image is attached.
I just was thinking that I might not be the onyl one facing these issues, so perhaps you have a thread here on this forum where I can look it up?
Thanks!
- If it is related to the trading account so this forum has nothing to do with any trading account; and the discussion about the brokers is prohibited on the forum.
In case of live/real account - ask your broker for support (because login and passwords for real accounts are sent by the broker to email to you).
- If it is trading demo account so please note that many brokers are providing the demo account for the limited time only.
- If it is MetaQuotes-Demo account (I think - it may be provided for the limited time only) - create the other demo account.
By the way, why are you using trading account in MetaQuotes-Demo?
This demo trading account is used to test beta versions of MT5 and to update MT5 for the next build (because MetaQuotes is not a broker).
And if demo account does not work for you (most of them are provided for limited time only) - you can create the other demo account
(I have a lot of demo accounts with many brokers, and several demo account with MetaQuotes-Demo which I am changing all the time because all my demo accounts are provided for limited time only).
Hi
Will appreciate your help on this issue:
I get -2, ('Terminal: Invalid params') error upon an attempt to log-in.
Here it is written that one needs to specify a server too, but for some reason my server.dat file is not a text, i.e. get gibbrish when open it with notepad++.
Is it true that one needs to specify server too and if yes why it is not saved as text?
Thank you!
P.S: умею читать по русски, спасибо.