Tick Data Suite no longer working in MT5 version 3090! Solution?
Tick Data Suite ... is it commercial tool from some website?
If MT5 is updated so this commercial tool should be updated too.
So, ask the support of this commercial website to update their commercial tool for new MT5 builds.
Because we here on the forum have nothing to do with Tick Data Suite which someone is selling to the people on his website:
and there is support on their website:
----------------
Discussion about commercial products is prohibited on the forum.
Tick Data Suite ... is it commercial tool from some website?
If MT5 is updated so this commercial tool should be updated too.
So, ask the support of this commercial website to update their commercial tool for new MT5 builds.
Because we here on the forum have nothing to do with Tick Data Suite which someone is selling to the people on his website:
and there is support on their website:
----------------
Discussion about commercial products is prohibited on the forum.
Thanks
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
After Updating to V3090, my .csv files are no longer showing they are supported in MT5 V3090!
Is this happening for other people?
As of now, I don't know how to get tick data back into the latest V3091 of MT5. Does any one know how to do this now? Updating to V30910 removed all my old 99% modeling quality tick data from Tick Data Suite.
Any tips?
I attached a picture of my tick data files that were working before V3090.