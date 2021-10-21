Is there a way to block a user who is spamming friend requests?
No matter how many times I deny the friend request, it'll always show up again.
I tried searching but couldn't find an option for it. The most relevant thing I could find is that this is prohibited behavior.
What prohibited behaviour ? To send a friend request ? Seems a bit severe.
Anyway being a "friend" on this site means and change nothing except you get more spams.
In your profile, settings privacy you can choose who can text you :
What prohibited behaviour ? To send a friend request ?
I should be clear: it's an individual user who is sending them even though I've denied the request numerous times already.
I don't know what the punishment is, nor am I asking for the user to be punished. I'm just asking for a method to block that particular user. With that said, since the subject was brought up, I don't see anything wrong with prohibiting this behavior. Many countries have laws against robo-callers and email spammers who do not adhere to the users request to opt-out of their lists. Clearly, enough people have been annoyed by this type of behavior that they went as far to pass laws to stop it.
It's unfortunate that there's no way to block one individual users because I've had people with legitimate reasons send me friend requests.
Thanks for the suggestion. It may be the only way going forward if there is no feature to block a user.
