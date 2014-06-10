HiLo Indicator
Hi walb99,
I made someg corrections. Did not test it a lot but is seems to react as in MT4. Last candle is not available, but you sould not use it to trade...
Thanks, my platform is crashing now every time I try to install any indicator. This happens also after I reinstalled Metatrader 5. My PC is ok otherwise. Don't know, what to do.
walb99,
If your pc is ok, try to reduce "Max bars" field on Tools-->Option-->Graphics tab to 50000 and delete everything in <Metatrader installation folder>\Bases\Default\History and in each History folder in <Metatrader installation folder>\Bases\ node. Be aware that if you are using Windows7 (not sure for Vista, but I think this is the same), you should delete History folders from C:\Users\Default\AppData\Roaming\Metaquotes\...
Regards,
walb99,
Thanks for your help, Max Bars is very low anyway, I m using XP-pro, I tried a clean new installation from Broco, the same result. I will wait for the next update to work more on MT5.
Possible that the last update is not compatible with XP. Metaquotes should check this.
Hi walb99,
I hope your plateforme did not crashed because of that peace of code... Try this version.
Olá och.
Esta versão é recalculada?
Hello och.
This version is recalculated?
Hi to all,
the published HiLo Indicator in this codebase
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/117
gives incorrect signals.
Is anybody able to fix this?thanks