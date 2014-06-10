HiLo Indicator

Hi to all,


the published HiLo Indicator in this codebase

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/117

gives incorrect signals.

Is anybody able to fix this?

thanks
HI LO Indicator
This is HILO Indicator
 

Hi walb99,

I made someg corrections. Did not test it a lot but is seems to react as in MT4. Last candle is not available, but you sould not use it to trade... 

Files:
hilo.mq5  4 kb
 
och:

Thanks, I tried to apply, but my platform crashed immediatly several times. So I could not test it.
 
Hi walb99,

I hope your plateforme did not crashed because of that peace of code... Try this version.

 Color Hilo

Files:
hilo.mq5  4 kb
 
Thanks, my platform is crashing now every time I try to install any indicator. This happens also after I reinstalled Metatrader 5. My PC is ok otherwise. Don't know, what to do.
 
walb99,

If your pc is ok, try to reduce "Max bars" field on Tools-->Option-->Graphics tab to 50000 and delete everything in <Metatrader installation folder>\Bases\Default\History and in each History folder in <Metatrader installation folder>\Bases\ node. Be aware that if you are using Windows7 (not sure for Vista, but I think this is the same), you should delete History folders from C:\Users\Default\AppData\Roaming\Metaquotes\...

Regards, 

Thanks for your help, Max Bars is very low anyway, I m using XP-pro, I tried a clean new installation from Broco, the same result. I will wait for the next update to work more on MT5.

Possible that the last update is not compatible with XP. Metaquotes should check this.

 
still always get only build 448
 
Olá och.

Esta versão é recalculada?

 
This indicator doesn't repaint.
