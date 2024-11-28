How to get the last deal's and pre-last deal's profit and deal type for MQL5?
- Deal profits of the last 3 closed orders
- [Archive] Learn how to make money villagers!
- Get last closed order proffit?
Can someone help me with MQL5 coding, I have tried thousand ways to get the profit and deal type from the history for the last 3 deals (last, before the last and the before before-the-last) but always failed. Would be grateful for any help with code.
We do not see your code. Show you the MQL5 code.
We do not see your code. Show you the MQL5 code.
Dear Vladimir thanks for the response,
The code below is for the deal type of the before the before-last deal (if last is our N-th then this deal is (N-2)th)
int DealType3(int nPosic=3) { int type=0; //GET INTO HISTORY HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent()); int i, nTrans= 0; int count=1; ulong ticket= 0; ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY tipoTrans= DEAL_ENTRY_IN; string simbPosic= ""; datetime TransTime= PositionSelect(_Symbol)? (datetime)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TIME): TimeCurrent(); if(HistorySelect(0, TransTime-1)) { nTrans= HistoryDealsTotal(); for(i= nTrans-1; i>=0; i--) { ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket(i); simbPosic= HistoryDealGetString(ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL); tipoTrans= (ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket, DEAL_ENTRY); if(simbPosic==_Symbol && tipoTrans==DEAL_ENTRY_IN) { if(count!=nPosic && simbPosic==_Symbol && ticket>0) { Print("+ one step count "); count++; } else if(count==nPosic && simbPosic==_Symbol && ticket>0) { if(HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket,DEAL_TYPE)==DEAL_TYPE_BUY) { type=2; Print("Deal3= ",type); break; } else if(HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket,DEAL_TYPE)==DEAL_TYPE_SELL) { type=1; Print("Deal3= ",type); break; } } } } } return(type); Print("Deal3= ",type); }
Why request ALL trading history? You need to make ONE request for the entire history and remember the date of the transaction N. Then you will make a request from the saved date to the current date. I didn't look further at the code.
Why request ALL trading history? You need to make ONE request for the entire history and remember the date of the transaction N. Then you will make a request from the saved date to the current date. I didn't look further at the code.
Could you please clarify a bit with some example? I was trying to get the deal type by position ID. Basically I am trying to make an EA which performs trading and starting from the 4th deal I want to track the deal type and profits of the last 3 deals. In other words starting from the 4th position and so on I need Deal Type and Profit of last 3 deals to make decision on future transactions
Code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Last N DEAL_ENTRY_OUT.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2021, Vladimir Karputov | //| https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2021, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn" #property version "1.000" //--- input parameters input uchar InpN = 3; // N input datetime InpFromDate = 0; // From Date (D'1970.01.01 00:00' -> OFF parameter) input string InpSymbol = ""; // Symbol ("" -> all symbols) input long InpMagic = -1; // Magic number (<0 -> all magics) //--- datetime m_from_date = 0; // "0" -> D'1970.01.01 00:00'; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- request trade history HistorySelect(InpFromDate,TimeTradeServer()+60*60*24*3); uint total_deals=HistoryDealsTotal(); ulong ticket_history_deal=0; int counter=0; string text=""; //--- for all deals for(uint i=total_deals-1; i>=0; i--) { //--- try to get deals ticket_history_deal if((ticket_history_deal=HistoryDealGetTicket(i))>0) { long deal_ticket =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TICKET); long deal_time =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TIME); long deal_type =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TYPE); long deal_entry =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_ENTRY); long deal_magic =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_MAGIC); double deal_commission =HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_COMMISSION); double deal_swap =HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_SWAP); double deal_profit =HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_PROFIT); string deal_symbol =HistoryDealGetString(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_SYMBOL); //--- if((InpSymbol==deal_symbol || InpSymbol=="") && (InpMagic==deal_magic || InpMagic<0)) { if(deal_entry==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT) { counter++; string time=TimeToString((datetime)deal_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS); text=text+"\n"+time+" | "+DoubleToString(deal_commission+deal_swap+deal_profit,2); if(counter==InpN) { m_from_date=(datetime)deal_time; break; } } } } } Comment(text); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- request trade history HistorySelect(m_from_date,TimeTradeServer()+60*60*24*3); uint total_deals=HistoryDealsTotal(); ulong ticket_history_deal=0; int counter=0; string text=""; //--- for all deals for(uint i=total_deals-1; i>=0; i--) { //--- try to get deals ticket_history_deal if((ticket_history_deal=HistoryDealGetTicket(i))>0) { long deal_ticket =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TICKET); long deal_time =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TIME); long deal_type =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TYPE); long deal_entry =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_ENTRY); long deal_magic =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_MAGIC); double deal_commission =HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_COMMISSION); double deal_swap =HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_SWAP); double deal_profit =HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_PROFIT); string deal_symbol =HistoryDealGetString(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_SYMBOL); //--- if((InpSymbol==deal_symbol || InpSymbol=="") && (InpMagic==deal_magic || InpMagic<0)) { if(deal_entry==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT) { counter++; string time=TimeToString((datetime)deal_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS); text=text+"\n"+time+" | "+DoubleToString(deal_commission+deal_swap+deal_profit,2); if(counter==InpN) { m_from_date=(datetime)deal_time; break; } } } } } Comment(text); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Result:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use