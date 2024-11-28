How to get the last deal's and pre-last deal's profit and deal type for MQL5?

Can someone help me with MQL5 coding, I have tried thousand ways to get the profit and deal type from the history for the last 3 deals (last, before the last and the before before-the-last) but always failed. Would be grateful for any help with code.
 
Hakob Grigoryan :
Can someone help me with MQL5 coding, I have tried thousand ways to get the profit and deal type from the history for the last 3 deals (last, before the last and the before before-the-last) but always failed. Would be grateful for any help with code.

We do not see your code. Show you the MQL5 code.

 
We do not see your code. Show you the MQL5 code.

Dear Vladimir thanks for the response,

The code below is for the deal type of the before the before-last deal (if last is our N-th then this deal is (N-2)th)

int DealType3(int nPosic=3)
  {
   int type=0;
//GET INTO HISTORY
   HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent());
   int      i, nTrans= 0;
   int count=1;
   ulong    ticket= 0;
   ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY tipoTrans= DEAL_ENTRY_IN;
   string   simbPosic= "";
   datetime TransTime= PositionSelect(_Symbol)? (datetime)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TIME): TimeCurrent();
   if(HistorySelect(0, TransTime-1))
   {
      nTrans= HistoryDealsTotal();
      for(i= nTrans-1; i>=0; i--)
      {
         ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
         simbPosic= HistoryDealGetString(ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL);
         tipoTrans= (ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket, DEAL_ENTRY);
         if(simbPosic==_Symbol && tipoTrans==DEAL_ENTRY_IN)
         {
         if(count!=nPosic && simbPosic==_Symbol && ticket>0)
         
           { 
            Print("+ one step count ");
            count++;
           }
         else if(count==nPosic && simbPosic==_Symbol && ticket>0)
           {
           if(HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket,DEAL_TYPE)==DEAL_TYPE_BUY)
            {
             type=2;
             Print("Deal3= ",type);
             break;
            }
           else if(HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket,DEAL_TYPE)==DEAL_TYPE_SELL)
            {
             type=1;
             Print("Deal3= ",type);
             break;
            } 
           } 

         }
      }
   }
   return(type);
   Print("Deal3= ",type);
}
 

Why request ALL trading history? You need to make ONE request for the entire history and remember the date of the transaction N. Then you will make a request from the saved date to the current date. I didn't look further at the code.

 
Why request ALL trading history? You need to make ONE request for the entire history and remember the date of the transaction N. Then you will make a request from the saved date to the current date. I didn't look further at the code.

Could you please clarify a bit with some example? I was trying to get the deal type by position ID. Basically I am trying to make an EA which performs trading and starting from the 4th deal I want to track the deal type and profits of the last 3 deals. In other words starting from the 4th position and so on I need Deal Type and Profit of last 3 deals to make decision on future transactions

 

Code:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                        Last N DEAL_ENTRY_OUT.mq5 |
//|                              Copyright © 2021, Vladimir Karputov |
//|                      https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2021, Vladimir Karputov"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn"
#property version   "1.000"
//--- input parameters
input uchar    InpN        = 3;  // N
input datetime InpFromDate = 0;  // From Date (D'1970.01.01 00:00' -> OFF parameter)
input string   InpSymbol   = ""; // Symbol ("" -> all symbols)
input long     InpMagic    = -1; // Magic number (<0 -> all magics)
//---
datetime m_from_date       = 0;  // "0" -> D'1970.01.01 00:00';
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- request trade history
   HistorySelect(InpFromDate,TimeTradeServer()+60*60*24*3);
   uint total_deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
   ulong ticket_history_deal=0;
   int counter=0;
   string text="";
//--- for all deals
   for(uint i=total_deals-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      //--- try to get deals ticket_history_deal
      if((ticket_history_deal=HistoryDealGetTicket(i))>0)
        {
         long     deal_ticket       =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TICKET);
         long     deal_time         =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TIME);
         long     deal_type         =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TYPE);
         long     deal_entry        =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_ENTRY);
         long     deal_magic        =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_MAGIC);
         double   deal_commission   =HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_COMMISSION);
         double   deal_swap         =HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_SWAP);
         double   deal_profit       =HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_PROFIT);
         string   deal_symbol       =HistoryDealGetString(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_SYMBOL);
         //---
         if((InpSymbol==deal_symbol || InpSymbol=="") && (InpMagic==deal_magic || InpMagic<0))
           {
            if(deal_entry==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT)
              {
               counter++;
               string time=TimeToString((datetime)deal_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);
               text=text+"\n"+time+" | "+DoubleToString(deal_commission+deal_swap+deal_profit,2);
               if(counter==InpN)
                 {
                  m_from_date=(datetime)deal_time;
                  break;
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
   Comment(text);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- request trade history
   HistorySelect(m_from_date,TimeTradeServer()+60*60*24*3);
   uint total_deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
   ulong ticket_history_deal=0;
   int counter=0;
   string text="";
//--- for all deals
   for(uint i=total_deals-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      //--- try to get deals ticket_history_deal
      if((ticket_history_deal=HistoryDealGetTicket(i))>0)
        {
         long     deal_ticket       =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TICKET);
         long     deal_time         =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TIME);
         long     deal_type         =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TYPE);
         long     deal_entry        =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_ENTRY);
         long     deal_magic        =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_MAGIC);
         double   deal_commission   =HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_COMMISSION);
         double   deal_swap         =HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_SWAP);
         double   deal_profit       =HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_PROFIT);
         string   deal_symbol       =HistoryDealGetString(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_SYMBOL);
         //---
         if((InpSymbol==deal_symbol || InpSymbol=="") && (InpMagic==deal_magic || InpMagic<0))
           {
            if(deal_entry==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT)
              {
               counter++;
               string time=TimeToString((datetime)deal_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);
               text=text+"\n"+time+" | "+DoubleToString(deal_commission+deal_swap+deal_profit,2);
               if(counter==InpN)
                 {
                  m_from_date=(datetime)deal_time;
                  break;
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
   Comment(text);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Result:


Thank you very much for your help, will take a look to the code
 
Checked and modified for me, works perfectly, thank you very much again!!! Have a good day
