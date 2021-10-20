I want to upload my robot in the market, but it gives an error, please help me?
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Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 EA section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
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131 is invalid trade volume.
You must normalize lots properly and check against min and max.
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Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 EA section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
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131 is invalid trade volume.
You must normalize lots properly and check against min and max.
I did not notice that I posted in the wrong place
I set the lot rate to 0.01, but it still gives an error131
Can you tell me exactly how I should solve my problem?
Thank you
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I also disabled all the expert advisor restrictions and set the trading lot to 0.01, but it gives error131 again, please help me
Thank you