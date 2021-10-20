I want to upload my robot in the market, but it gives an error, please help me?

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I want to upload my Expert Advisor in the market section, but it gives an error
I also disabled all the expert advisor restrictions and set the trading lot to 0.01, but it gives  error131 again, please help me
Thank you

 

  1. Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 EA section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
    Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.

  2. 131 is invalid trade volume.

    You must normalize lots properly and check against min and max.

 
William Roeder #:

  1. Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 EA section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
    Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.

  2. 131 is invalid trade volume.

    You must normalize lots properly and check against min and max.

I did not notice that I posted in the wrong place
 I set the lot rate to 0.01, but it still gives an error131

Can you tell me exactly how I should solve my problem?

Thank you

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