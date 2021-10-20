get mt4 build version

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I am trying to store the mt4 build in a variable on an EA im working on. I have tried to write a comment with the following code to get the build number: Comment(" __MQLBUILD__ = ",__MQLBUILD__,"  __FILE__ = ",__FILE__);

The outputs are not the same as the mt4 build number as you can see on the attached image. Anyone know what I am doing wrong?

 

 
2021.10.19 10:38:04.910    testscr USDSGD,Daily:  __MQLBUILD__ = 2392  __FILE__ = testscr.mq4
2392 is the version of the editor.
 
William Roeder #:
2021.10.19 10:38:04.910    testscr USDSGD,Daily:  __MQLBUILD__ = 2392  __FILE__ = testscr.mq4
2392 is the version of the editor.

I am afraid I still don't really understand why I get the results I do. The results are different to that of Looking under "help" -> "about" directly from mt4. Any suggestions how I can retrieve the actual build number of mt4? 

 

Try this:

Print(TerminalInfoInteger( TERMINAL_BUILD));
 
Drazen Penic #:

Try this:

Thank you so much!!!! 

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