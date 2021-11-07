MT4 MetaEditor not found
I did not update MT4 to new 1350 build so I can not confirm this situation.
But you can downgrade MT4 with MetaEditor to using this example:
How to install clean MT4 and any build of MT5 (3 examples with screenshots): this page
Unable to launch the MT4 MT5 program
- 2021.09.03
- www.mql5.com
Dear Team, I have downloaded MT5 and MT4 from your website but I am unable to open it...
Was there any resolution to "metaeditor not found" after build 1350 installed? I have the same issue. MetaEditor won't open and i've installed 3 times and get the same message. "MetaEditor not found"
Hello, i have the same problem. I have deactivated the antivirus, i have unistalled MT4 and i have reinstalled it. Both in real and in demo i have the same problem. Did you find a solution? I think it's a bug of version 4.0 1350 oct14. Many thanks, have a nice Sunday
I have mt4 build 1350 14 Oct 2021
Weather i press F4 or the metaeditor button my metaeditor opens no problems.
Even compiled programs that work perfectly no problem.
Just curious are you using the default mt4 or broker linked.
Try changing or installing another mt4 from another broker. If you fail to get default MetaQoutes mt4 version.
Try and navigate to the installation folder.
Check antivirus quarantine area,
Check antivirus clean logs.
Check Pc storage if full etc,
Task manager to see when u open metaeditor what program runs. B4 error is displayed.
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HI,
after update of 14 Oct 2021 Version 4.0 build 1350
I can't open MetaEditor anymore, i got always this error:
Could you help me to solve this issue?
Thanks