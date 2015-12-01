Experts: The SmartAssTrade-V2 Forex Expert Advisor
Any live monitoring of a live accoutn available to see?
r
does it work 24 hours? because some brokers are widening spreads overnight, maybe you could consider adding working hours function to options so it only operates during busy hours of trading?
thanks for share, look forward to testing
Strategy Tester Report
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (British Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2013.12.01 22:00 - 2014.11.28 21:59 (2014.09.01 - 2014.11.29)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|SmartAssTradeV2="Copyright © 2014 3RJ ~ Roy Philips-Jacobs"; SmartAssTradeV2TF="SmartAssTrade-V2 EA's Only Use on M30 Timeframes"; SmartAssTradeV2Period=30; FridayTrade=false; OptimizationLots="Set LotsOptimization=True"; LotsOptimization=false; Lots=1; MaxOpenOrder=12; AutomaticSystemTP="Set AutomaticTakeProfit=True or False"; AutomaticTakeProfit=true; NoMinimumTakeProfit=false; MinimumSystemTP="If Set NoMinimumTakeProfit=False"; MinimumTP=27; ManualSystemTP="If Set AutomaticTakeProfit=False"; TakeProfit=35; AutomaticSystemSL="Set AutomaticStopLoss=True"; AutomaticStopLoss=false; ManualSystemSL="If Set AutomaticStopLoss=False"; StopLoss=62; UseTrailingStop=true; TrailingStop=30; TrailingStopStep=5;
|Bars in test
|12405
|Ticks modelled
|15854000
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Spread
|Current (22)
|Total net profit
|6020.00
|Gross profit
|19660.00
|Gross loss
|-13640.00
|Profit factor
|1.44
|Expected payoff
|43.94
|Absolute drawdown
|1061.00
|Maximal drawdown
|2935.00 (20.60%)
|Relative drawdown
|20.60% (2935.00)
|Total trades
|137
|Short positions (won %)
|63 (82.54%)
|Long positions (won %)
|74 (85.14%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|115 (83.94%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|22 (16.06%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|328.00
|loss trade
|-620.00
|Average
|profit trade
|170.96
|loss trade
|-620.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|23 (4334.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-1240.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|4334.00 (23)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1240.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|6
|consecutive losses
|1
Used Tickstory (Ducksacopy tick-data), 30_M, LotsOptimization=false, Lots=1, AutomatedStopLoss = false, UseTrailingStop=true, TrailingStop=30, TrailingStopStep=5
- www.metaquotes.net
Strategy Tester: smartasstrade-v2
Strategy Tester Report
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (British Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2013.12.01 22:00 - 2014.11.28 21:59 (2014.09.01 - 2014.11.29)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|SmartAssTradeV2="Copyright © 2014 3RJ ~ Roy Philips-Jacobs"; SmartAssTradeV2TF="SmartAssTrade-V2 EA's Only Use on M30 Timeframes"; SmartAssTradeV2Period=30; FridayTrade=false; OptimizationLots="Set LotsOptimization=True"; LotsOptimization=false; Lots=1; MaxOpenOrder=12; AutomaticSystemTP="Set AutomaticTakeProfit=True or False"; AutomaticTakeProfit=true; NoMinimumTakeProfit=false; MinimumSystemTP="If Set NoMinimumTakeProfit=False"; MinimumTP=27; ManualSystemTP="If Set AutomaticTakeProfit=False"; TakeProfit=35; AutomaticSystemSL="Set AutomaticStopLoss=True"; AutomaticStopLoss=false; ManualSystemSL="If Set AutomaticStopLoss=False"; StopLoss=62; UseTrailingStop=true; TrailingStop=30; TrailingStopStep=5;
|Bars in test
|12405
|Ticks modelled
|15854000
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Spread
|Current (22)
|Total net profit
|6020.00
|Gross profit
|19660.00
|Gross loss
|-13640.00
|Profit factor
|1.44
|Expected payoff
|43.94
|Absolute drawdown
|1061.00
|Maximal drawdown
|2935.00 (20.60%)
|Relative drawdown
|20.60% (2935.00)
|Total trades
|137
|Short positions (won %)
|63 (82.54%)
|Long positions (won %)
|74 (85.14%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|115 (83.94%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|22 (16.06%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|328.00
|loss trade
|-620.00
|Average
|profit trade
|170.96
|loss trade
|-620.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|23 (4334.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-1240.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|4334.00 (23)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1240.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|6
|consecutive losses
|1
Used Tickstory (Ducksacopy tick-data), 30_M, LotsOptimization=false, Lots=1, AutomatedStopLoss = false, UseTrailingStop=true, TrailingStop=30, TrailingStopStep=5
Hi Jordan,
Thanks a lot for testing and optimized this EA.
Regards.
Sure np. Not sure why my backtests are showing "n/a" as a modeling quantity?
Or try asking to Service Desk.
i have SmartAssTrade_update2 on MetaTrader 4. But not open orders automatically without I go to another platform and manually copy the order from there. And today i opened the expert properties I find like the enclosed screenshot. Please, help. And what about the last version V2 I mean better or I leave update_2 without change to V2.
Hello penny08,
Because of these errors are about stdlib, then I suggest you to ask the Service Desk MQL5.
Update_2 it contains an error because the script is outdated.
Regards.
Hi,
People want to share wich pairs are best?
at to moment i'm running on GBP/USD EUR/USD and USD/JPY
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The SmartAssTrade-V2 Forex Expert Advisor:
The SmartAssTrade-V2 Forex Expert Advisor (EA) is a new update for SmartAssTrade EA Version 1 (old version) in Code Base MQL4.
SmartAssTrade-V2 EA only working on M30 Timeframes or PERIOD_M30.
Author: 3rjfx