Experts: The SmartAssTrade-V2 Forex Expert Advisor

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The SmartAssTrade-V2 Forex Expert Advisor:

The SmartAssTrade-V2 Forex Expert Advisor (EA) is a new update for SmartAssTrade EA Version 1 (old version) in Code Base MQL4.

SmartAssTrade-V2 EA only working on M30 Timeframes or PERIOD_M30.

The SmartAssTrade-V2 Forex Expert Advisor

Author: 3rjfx

 
Have anyone test on demo or live account?
 

Any live monitoring of a live accoutn available to see?

 

does it work 24 hours? because some brokers are widening spreads overnight, maybe you could consider adding working hours function to options so it only operates during busy hours of trading?

thanks for share, look forward to testing 

 
Strategy Tester: smartasstrade-v2

Strategy Tester Report 
smartasstrade-v2
IronFX-Real13 (Build 745)

SymbolGBPUSD (British Pound vs US Dollar)
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2013.12.01 22:00 - 2014.11.28 21:59 (2014.09.01 - 2014.11.29)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersSmartAssTradeV2="Copyright © 2014 3RJ ~ Roy Philips-Jacobs"; SmartAssTradeV2TF="SmartAssTrade-V2 EA's Only Use on M30 Timeframes"; SmartAssTradeV2Period=30; FridayTrade=false; OptimizationLots="Set LotsOptimization=True"; LotsOptimization=false; Lots=1; MaxOpenOrder=12; AutomaticSystemTP="Set AutomaticTakeProfit=True or False"; AutomaticTakeProfit=true; NoMinimumTakeProfit=false; MinimumSystemTP="If Set NoMinimumTakeProfit=False"; MinimumTP=27; ManualSystemTP="If Set AutomaticTakeProfit=False"; TakeProfit=35; AutomaticSystemSL="Set AutomaticStopLoss=True"; AutomaticStopLoss=false; ManualSystemSL="If Set AutomaticStopLoss=False"; StopLoss=62; UseTrailingStop=true; TrailingStop=30; TrailingStopStep=5;
Bars in test12405Ticks modelled15854000Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00SpreadCurrent (22)
Total net profit6020.00Gross profit19660.00Gross loss-13640.00
Profit factor1.44Expected payoff43.94
Absolute drawdown1061.00Maximal drawdown2935.00 (20.60%)Relative drawdown20.60% (2935.00)
Total trades137Short positions (won %)63 (82.54%)Long positions (won %)74 (85.14%)
Profit trades (% of total)115 (83.94%)Loss trades (% of total)22 (16.06%)
Largestprofit trade328.00loss trade-620.00
Averageprofit trade170.96loss trade-620.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)23 (4334.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-1240.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)4334.00 (23)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1240.00 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins6consecutive losses1


Used Tickstory (Ducksacopy tick-data), 30_M, LotsOptimization=false, Lots=1, AutomatedStopLoss = false, UseTrailingStop=true, TrailingStop=30, TrailingStopStep=5

MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform / MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.metaquotes.net
MetaTrader 5 trading platform designed to arrange brokerage services in Forex, CFD, Futures, as well as equity markets
 
jordan.baucke:
Strategy Tester: smartasstrade-v2

Strategy Tester Report 
smartasstrade-v2
IronFX-Real13 (Build 745)

SymbolGBPUSD (British Pound vs US Dollar)
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2013.12.01 22:00 - 2014.11.28 21:59 (2014.09.01 - 2014.11.29)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersSmartAssTradeV2="Copyright © 2014 3RJ ~ Roy Philips-Jacobs"; SmartAssTradeV2TF="SmartAssTrade-V2 EA's Only Use on M30 Timeframes"; SmartAssTradeV2Period=30; FridayTrade=false; OptimizationLots="Set LotsOptimization=True"; LotsOptimization=false; Lots=1; MaxOpenOrder=12; AutomaticSystemTP="Set AutomaticTakeProfit=True or False"; AutomaticTakeProfit=true; NoMinimumTakeProfit=false; MinimumSystemTP="If Set NoMinimumTakeProfit=False"; MinimumTP=27; ManualSystemTP="If Set AutomaticTakeProfit=False"; TakeProfit=35; AutomaticSystemSL="Set AutomaticStopLoss=True"; AutomaticStopLoss=false; ManualSystemSL="If Set AutomaticStopLoss=False"; StopLoss=62; UseTrailingStop=true; TrailingStop=30; TrailingStopStep=5;
Bars in test12405Ticks modelled15854000Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00SpreadCurrent (22)
Total net profit6020.00Gross profit19660.00Gross loss-13640.00
Profit factor1.44Expected payoff43.94
Absolute drawdown1061.00Maximal drawdown2935.00 (20.60%)Relative drawdown20.60% (2935.00)
Total trades137Short positions (won %)63 (82.54%)Long positions (won %)74 (85.14%)
Profit trades (% of total)115 (83.94%)Loss trades (% of total)22 (16.06%)
Largestprofit trade328.00loss trade-620.00
Averageprofit trade170.96loss trade-620.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)23 (4334.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-1240.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)4334.00 (23)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1240.00 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins6consecutive losses1


Used Tickstory (Ducksacopy tick-data), 30_M, LotsOptimization=false, Lots=1, AutomatedStopLoss = false, UseTrailingStop=true, TrailingStop=30, TrailingStopStep=5

Hi Jordan,

Thanks a lot for testing and optimized this EA.

Regards.

 
3rjfx:

Hi Jordan,

Thanks a lot for testing and optimized this EA.

Regards.

Sure np. Not sure why my backtests are showing "n/a" as a modeling quantity?
 
jordan.baucke:
Sure np. Not sure why my backtests are showing "n/a" as a modeling quantity?
I don't know what's happened to your MT4. Maybe history of tick data you are using incomplete.
Or try asking to Service Desk.
 
i have SmartAssTrade_update2 on MetaTrader 4. But not open orders automatically without I go to another platform and manually copy the order from there. And today i opened the expert properties I find like the enclosed screenshot. Please, help. And what about the last version V2 I mean better or I leave update_2 without change to V2.
Files:
error.png  42 kb
 
penny08:
i have SmartAssTrade_update2 on MetaTrader 4. But not open orders automatically without I go to another platform and manually copy the order from there. And today i opened the expert properties I find like the enclosed screenshot. Please, help. And what about the last version V2 I mean better or I leave update_2 without change to V2.

Hello penny08,

Because of these errors are about stdlib, then I suggest you to ask the Service Desk MQL5.
Update_2 it contains an error because the script is outdated.

Regards.



 

Hi,


People want to share wich pairs are best?


at to moment i'm running on GBP/USD EUR/USD and USD/JPY

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