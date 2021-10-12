Signal missing from MT5 Signals Marketplace
I am successfully subscribed to 2 signals from my VPS-based MT5. There is a 3rd signal I also want to subscribe to, here:
My problem is, my MT5 Signals Marketplace does not list this signal. When I sort them alphabetically ( "Signal / Equity" ) it skips it.
Any ideas?
Do I need to (and is there a way) to get MT5 to refresh its list of signals?
Search for the signal by name on the top right corner of the MT5 terminal.
That was the perfect solution, and a tool I can use a lot, now that I know about it.
Thank you!
I am not having signal option in my terminal and i am not able to subscribe to anyone please help
Make sure that you fill Community tab with your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is yash-modak-gmail (do not use your email for login).
It is about how I am filling Community tab and what to check during this process:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50
I am trying my MT4 (build1320).
1. I made Community login:
2. and checked in Metatrader journal:
3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:
4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:
5. Signal tab works:
6. Market tab works:
