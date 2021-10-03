Trying to request M1 data on MT5, but it downloads H1 and D1 data
What did they tell you???
Impossible. MT5 only has M1 data and generates all other timeframes on request. MT4 only downloads the timeframe you request.
The data is coming out like this when I request M1 bars.
2021.09.30 18:14
2021.09.30 18:13
2021.09.30 18:12
2021.09.30 18:11
... (continuing on in M1 intervals of time)
2021.09.09 14:15
2021.09.09 14:14
2021.09.09 14:13
2021.09.09 14:12
2021.09.09 14:00 (it switches to hourly data around here)
2021.09.09 13:00
2021.09.09 12:00
2021.09.09 11:00
... (continues on with H1 bars)
2014.05.03 02:00
2014.05.03 01:00
2014.05.03 00:00 (see how it switches to D1 intervals)
2014.05.02 00:00
2014.05.01 00:00
...continues on with D1 bars back to 2012 or so then nothing
The symbols, price on the symbol, name of the symbol, time of the price on the chart and all the charts are related to the broker (all the data and data quality are related to the broker). If you broker does not have good data (quality) so change the broker.
Max bars in chart is set to Unlimited. I go to Symbols->Bars->M1 -> fill in date/time field -> Request. It gives me about 24000 bars. In this case, it gives me M1 data going back to 2021.09.09, but then fills in the rest of the slots with H1 bars and eventually D1 bars, back to 2012. I was using this same platform until last week or so and it would fill in millions of M1 bars.
I contacted my broker to see if they changed the historical data being provided. Also did a fresh install. It did not fix it.
Has anyone encountered this, and what do you do to get full historical data again? Or, what information could I provide to clarify the problem? Thanks!
For a better description please see post #3
