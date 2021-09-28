Statement to chart MT5
You can do everything at once in the MetaTrader 5 terminal - you don't need Excel. If you want to see the trading history for the 'EURUSD' symbol, open the 'EURUSD' chart, right-click on the chart and select 'Trade History'
Vladimir Karputov #:
Sorry, but I need to place trading history of another account, not mine.
Like this. https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10425
Hello everyone!
Can somebody help me with a question?
I've downloaded the statement of trading history of my account in Exel (from MT5). I need to put all (for example EURUSD) my trades on chart to make them visible (see the screenshot attached).
For example I take the statement of my friend and put it on the graph and see all trades for all lifetime of the trading account.
Maybe you know a scrypt or smth?
I will be grateful for some comments.