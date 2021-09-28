How to mark and export specific candles and export them with the rest of the historical data

Hi

I will like to mark some specific candles (next image) in Mt5 and be able to get the marked candles inside the csv file with the history data. Is it possible?


On the next image an example of the candles that I marked with lines (could be any different kind of mark. Example= arrows, points, text, etc...)

Image 1, marked Candle


Some how be able to include in the csv file or other file,  the lines / candles that I marked in a different column that allow me to have the candles (date + hour) in the csv file with the rest of the History data.

Image 2


Apreciate any help!!!!!!!!!!

 
Alejandro Holguin :


Current Bar to CSV

An advisor utility in the form of a panel. Writes data ("Date", "Open", "High", "Low", "Close") of the specified bar to the csv file

Current Bar to CSV


 

Hi, thank you very much for your help

I got the file but have not been able to open it in Windows, Mac or Google Drive. Is it possible to get it in csv file format?



