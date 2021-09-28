How to mark and export specific candles and export them with the rest of the historical data
Alejandro Holguin :
An advisor utility in the form of a panel. Writes data ("Date", "Open", "High", "Low", "Close") of the specified bar to the csv file
Hi, thank you very much for your help
I got the file but have not been able to open it in Windows, Mac or Google Drive. Is it possible to get it in csv file format?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi
I will like to mark some specific candles (next image) in Mt5 and be able to get the marked candles inside the csv file with the history data. Is it possible?
On the next image an example of the candles that I marked with lines (could be any different kind of mark. Example= arrows, points, text, etc...)
Some how be able to include in the csv file or other file, the lines / candles that I marked in a different column that allow me to have the candles (date + hour) in the csv file with the rest of the History data.
Apreciate any help!!!!!!!!!!