Harmonic Trading - page 2
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AudCad 4H. Completed Bullish Butterfly .
Red lines are the targets
AudCad 4H. Completed Bullish Butterfly .
Red lines are the targets
AudCad 4H. Completed Bullish Butterfly .
Red lines are the targets
Successfull Patterns and their success rate by Suri Duddella
Nice emerging Bullish Gartley GBPNZD
emerging bullish gartley on gold 4hr chart
https://www.tradingview.com/v/iO8khJf6/
Bullish Alt BAT , 1.93xxx area has been strong support for quite a while. i would Long around 1.936x area with the SL around 1.93
How does one analyse and spot an entry within the market using Harmonic Pattern, can any one explain to me, thanks