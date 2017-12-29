Harmonic Trading - page 2

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AudCad 4H. Completed Bullish Butterfly .

Red lines are the targets

 

 

 
aqeelm:

AudCad 4H. Completed Bullish Butterfly .

Red lines are the targets

 

 

I am in this trade,lets see whether it will get to the targets (red lines)
 
aqeelm:

AudCad 4H. Completed Bullish Butterfly .

Red lines are the targets

 

 

Target 1 Achieved. Closed the trade, dont want to take chance by keeping it opened on weekend.
 

Successfull Patterns and their success rate  by Suri Duddella

 

 

 
please see the attached mt4 indi that will create a fibo retracement based on the value given . entered value should be days/
Files:
NUFibRet.ex4  17 kb
 

Nice emerging Bullish Gartley GBPNZD

Files:
GN122914.PNG  132 kb
 

emerging bullish gartley on gold 4hr chart 

 

https://www.tradingview.com/v/iO8khJf6/ 

 

 

 

Bullish Alt BAT , 1.93xxx area has been strong support for quite a while. i would Long around 1.936x area with the SL around 1.93

Files:
gn4hr.PNG  111 kb
 

How does one analyse and spot an entry within the market using Harmonic Pattern, can any one explain to me, thanks

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