Harmonic Trading

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I  welcome all the Harmonic traders to share their views/ideas. We can share our views by means of analysis and charts.

 

Please see the attached file. these are the ratios i use for the different Harmonic patterns


Files:
aqratios.PNG  38 kb
 

Hi, 
Good idea and I join to you.

Also good brief of harmonic ratio .. but i think missing 0-5 pattern and shark.

 

formed Retracement bearish pattern


 
Elliott_Trader:

Hi, 
Good idea and I join to you.

Also good brief of harmonic ratio .. but i think missing 0-5 pattern and shark.

Thanks Elliot , appreciate if you could  add/share the ratios for 0-5 and Shark. I rarely use these patterns
 
newdigital:

formed Retracement bearish pattern


looks interesting,  nice
 
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aqeelm:

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