Harmonic Trading
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aqratios.PNG 38 kb
Hi,
Good idea and I join to you.
Also good brief of harmonic ratio .. but i think missing 0-5 pattern and shark.
formed Retracement bearish pattern
Elliott_Trader:Thanks Elliot , appreciate if you could add/share the ratios for 0-5 and Shark. I rarely use these patterns
Hi,
Hi,
Good idea and I join to you.
Also good brief of harmonic ratio .. but i think missing 0-5 pattern and shark.
newdigital:looks interesting, nice
formed Retracement bearish pattern
aqeelm:Target 1 Achieved.
Completed Bullish Gartley on GBPNZD .
Wow 3 Patterns
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I welcome all the Harmonic traders to share their views/ideas. We can share our views by means of analysis and charts.