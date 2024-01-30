mt5 initialization of expert failed with code 0

Hello,

when I try to add an expert to my mt5 I always get this error:

mt5 initialization of expert failed with code 0 (prepare to execution failed)

First I thought it was because of my Implementation but this even happens when using a Metaquotes-example.

What does this error mean?

 
UnknownInnocent :

Please show the properties of your operating system and terminal. Here's how to do it:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Very Glitchy MetaTrader

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20

If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab


(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button Code). It should look like this:

2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3003 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H  @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

 
Well I don't know why but a simple restart of mt5 solved the problem
 

2024.01.30 17:30:49.941 Experts initializing of Equity Shield mt5 (ETHUSD,H2) failed with code 0 (prepare to execution failed)

Why does this happen? How to fix this problem?
