MQL5 Contact, Please advise.

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There are not contact details on the contact page therefore how do I contact support on the MQL5 website?
 
How can I use a variable lot size to better copy the signal provider's transactions? All of my transactions have been the same lot size since I started MQL5. My signal provider has varying lot size and spends more money on certain transactions.
 

I have not cred card and i want to use some EAs how can i use a VPS

 
Rubinhofx:

I have not cred card and i want to use some EAs how can i use a VPS ? 


You can deposit money in your MQL5.com account through credit or debit card, paypal, epayments or union pay in order to buy something through the Market.

You can also rent a VPS service, by right clicking on your account details of the Navigator window of your MT platform.



 
Halo i m new here where do I start I want to trade
 
Reuben Masutha:
Halo i m new here where do I start I want to trade

Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 
and
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual

Where Do I start from?
Where Do I start from?
  • 2017.07.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
 
Is it possible to purchase MQL4 or MQL5 "printed" reference manuals?  I know they are available online but I find it difficult to have to click through a reference work.  I have familiarized myself with multiple programming languages using reference manuals and find it much quicker than trying to read a manual online.
 
DAbbondanza:
Is it possible to purchase MQL4 or MQL5 "printed" reference manuals?  I know they are available online but I find it difficult to have to click through a reference work.  I have familiarized myself with multiple programming languages using reference manuals and find it much quicker than trying to read a manual online.

Suggestions on learning MQL
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/224425

Suggestions on learning MQL
Suggestions on learning MQL
  • 2018.01.11
  • www.mql5.com
Hello fellow coders/traders...
 

Hello

The indicators that are in the markets can be installed in an android or ipad?

 
lanoufou:

Hello

The indicators that are in the markets can be installed in an android or ipad?

No.

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