Market product rejected with "invalid price" when no changes were made
Hi,
one year ago I released in the market my indicator ***. Since then, I updated it at least 4 times and never got a problem.
Yesterday I was updating it for version 1.5 when I got a problem: "Invalid price":
The problem is, I didn't make any change in the values charged; they are exactly the same! Nor have I got any warning about new pricing policies which would exclude the current values from now being acceptable.
So, why am I getting this error? Is it because just before loading the new 1.5 version I updated some of the screenshots and saved? I mention this because below the price area there is the message " Published product 's purchase and rent prices can be changed once per day." and even though I didn't change anything in the price charged, maybe updating the screenshots counted as a change. I really don't know :T
You are giving the WRONG price. You are not reading the rules of the Market service.
... The minimum price of a paid Product that can be offered through the Market service is $30. ...
- www.mql5.com
You are giving the WRONG price. You are not reading the rules of the Market service.
... The minimum price of a paid Product that can be offered through the Market service is $30. ...
\o/ I can't believe that's the case :|
The current price, as I sad, has been there for over a year and that rule of the market was already in place when I put that price. Plus I updated the product 4 times and in no case there was any complain. And finally the price IS over 30 - it's 40 dollars to be specific. Or now the 30 dollars limit is also aplying for renting? Because it wasn't so when I added it to the market, so much so that it accepted the 12 dollars/year of rent. (In fact, I charge exactly the same for another product what also didn't give any complain).
\o/ I can't believe that's the case :|
The current price, as I sad, has been there for over a year and that rule of the market was already in place when I put that price. Plus I updated the product 4 times and in no case there was any complain. And finally the price IS over 30 - it's 40 dollars to be specific. Or now the 30 dollars limit is also aplying for renting? Because it wasn't so when I added it to the market, so much so that it accepted the 12 dollars/year of rent. (In fact, I charge exactly the same for another product what also didn't give any complain).
The minimum price for rent or buy is $30 and it is enforced for all products that are published after this rule was applied.
It is also applied to all older products that were published before this $30 minimum price rule was enforced, when they are updated.
I don't think there is something that was left uncovered.
The minimum price for rent or buy is $30 and it is enforced for all products that are published after this rule was applied.
It is also applied to all older products that were published before this $30 minimum price rule was enforced, when they are updated.
I don't think there is something that was left uncovered.
Hmm what a case :T Well, thanks for the help!
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Hi,
one year ago I released in the market my indicator ***. Since then, I updated it at least 4 times and never got a problem.
Yesterday I was updating it for version 1.5 when I got a problem: "Invalid price":
The problem is, I didn't make any change in the values charged; they are exactly the same! Nor have I got any warning about new pricing policies which would exclude the current values from now being acceptable.
So, why am I getting this error? Is it because just before loading the new 1.5 version I updated some of the screenshots and saved? I mention this because below the price area there is the message "Published product's purchase and rent prices can be changed once per day." and even though I didn't change anything in the price charged, maybe updating the screenshots counted as a change. I really don't know :T