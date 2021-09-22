Glitch of build 3042
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 2980: Push-уведомления о торговых операциях
fxsaber, 2021.09.21 17:19
void OnStart() { MqlCalendarValue Value; Value.time = 0; /* 'time' is not a member of 'MqlCalendarValue' type '0' - parameter passed as reference, variable expected 'operator=' - object required '0' - illegal operation use */ }
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Hello, MetaQuotes.
I've updated via live update mt5 and got that issue when tried to recompile ea.
I'm not sure from which version we have that glitch but it's absent in 2981 100%.
Regards.