Glitch of build 3042

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Hello, MetaQuotes.

I've updated via live update mt5 and got that issue when tried to recompile ea.

I'm not sure from which version we have that glitch but it's absent in 2981 100%.

Regards.

 

Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий

Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 2980: Push-уведомления о торговых операциях

fxsaber, 2021.09.21 17:19

void OnStart()
{  
  MqlCalendarValue Value;
  
  Value.time = 0;
/*
  'time' is not a member of 'MqlCalendarValue' type
  '0' - parameter passed as reference, variable expected
  'operator=' - object required
  '0' - illegal operation use
*/  
}
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