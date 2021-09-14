I can't subscribe signal
When I trying subscribe for signal in mt5 platform but I can't do that. Not opening payment gateway for signals subscribe
Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account with your nareshbhaijagana login and NOT your email or any other.
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
You have no Market and Signals tabs, check whether you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer.
You are having Windows 7 32-bit OS in your computer.
And Metatrader 4 32-bit was installed onto it with old build.
But Windows 32-bit is not supported by Metatrader 5 anymore.
So, you need to update your Windows to be Windows 64-bit, and after that - update your MT5.
This is taken from your screenshot:
