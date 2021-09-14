I can't subscribe signal

When I trying subscribe for signal in mt5 platform but I can't do that. Not opening payment gateway for signals subscribe
Patel Nareshkumar Dungarbhai -:
When I trying subscribe for signal in mt5 platform but I can't do that. Not opening payment gateway for signals subscribe

Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account with your nareshbhaijagana login and NOT your email or any other.

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 
Patel Nareshkumar Dungarbhai - #:
I have already set all settings but not showcase for subscribing signals.. in toolbox column not showing any options for which have name as signal.
How can I enable signal showcase
You can see all settings in below pictures
 
Patel Nareshkumar Dungarbhai - #:
You have no Market and Signals tabs, check whether you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer.

 
Patel Nareshkumar Dungarbhai - #:
You are having Windows 7 32-bit OS in your computer.
And Metatrader 4 32-bit was installed onto it with old build.

But Windows 32-bit is not supported by Metatrader 5 anymore.
So, you need to update your Windows to be Windows 64-bit, and after that - update your MT5.

This is taken from your screenshot:

