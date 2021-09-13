Signal - Meta trader 4
I am trying to copy this signal for Meta Trader 4 but meta trader 5 keeps opening up. Should I be able to use this signal in Meta Trader 4
1. Download MT4 directlt from the brokers' websites.
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2. Subscribe to the signal directly from Metatrader (from MT4 in your case).
Check this subscription procedure in case you missed something:
How to Subscribe to MT4 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
May I ask in order to copy the trading signals, the pc & MT4 must be switch on all the time?
Yes.
Alternatively - you can subscribe to MQL5 VPS (and your subscription will be on this MQL5 VPS, and you can switch your PC off in this time).
The instruction for MT5 and MT4:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
What if the app on the phone is open Do I stíll need the computer to be on?
You should setup your subscription using computer.
- If you are using MQL5 VPS so you do not need computer or phone to be open,
- if you are not using MQL5 VPS so you need your computer with desktop Metatrader open all the time.
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I am trying to copy this signal for Meta Trader 4 but meta trader 5 keeps opening up. Should I be able to use this signal in Meta Trader 4
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