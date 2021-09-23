Metatrader 4/5 never opens

Hi, I have a problem I never encountered before using either MT4/5.


It started like 2 weeks ago, after I got an update tab for my MT5 (the usual one you get, which closes your app and restarts it again updated) - I had tons of them before. But, after this update, my MT5 never opens again. I click it on desktop and nothing happens. I assumed it might be temporary so I took 1 week off, but even now it persists. I downloaded MT4 yesterday, it opened, I set up my charts by my preference and I got again an update tab. I clicked on accept and I can't open it again. I tried to redownload MT4/MT5, I uninstalled it, I did everything, and I can't access any MT4 or MT5, which drives me nuts especially when I need to place some trades because I need some $ and I can't do it.


I go crazy. What it might be? I got paranoid and I assume I am blocked by them or government or who knows. Otherwise I can't explain why I never had this problem in over 4 years of using it daily and had it updated everytime they sent me that update tab but now it doesn't open either of them.


PS: I don't have my trading account connected to MT5. I only use it MT5 for chart visualisation while I place my trades off my phone mostly with my broker's app

 

I am having the same issues with Metatrader 5 and also with MT4.

My MT5 app will not open on my desktop.

 
read post , post  and especially post 
(support for some Windows version was stopped by Metatrader).
 

What is your Operating System ?

Can you show a screenshot of your installation directory ?

Something like:

Using the Windows Task manager, can you see a MetaTrader (32 bit) or MetaTrader 5 somewhere ?


 
i'm having same issue since yesterday... try disabling your antivirus

 
Hello, 

Using Window 10

No Metatrader do not show up in installation directory.

No I do not see Metatrader anywhere in Task Manager. I do have the Metatrader icon on my desktop.

 

i downloaded mt5 signed in my broker i enjoyed until i try loggin in today and it doesnt open the app.
even mt4 does the same. i thought it was my windows buh its not because it can run other apps without any problems.

i need help or information on whats heppenin with mt4/5 windows

 
Check if it's your antivirus which block MT4 or MT5.
 

My operating system is Windows 10 Home edition, version 21H1.


Metatrader doesn't show up in task manager. I add Metatrader5 folder to accepted folders in my antivirus, but it's not working. This is my MT5 folder

Files:
metatrader.png  41 kb
 

Thanks for all the help, problem solve. My antivirus AVG was  blocking Metatrader for opening.

