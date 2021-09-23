Metatrader 4/5 never opens
I am having the same issues with Metatrader 5 and also with MT4.
My MT5 app will not open on my desktop.
What is your Operating System ?
Can you show a screenshot of your installation directory ?
Something like:
Using the Windows Task manager, can you see a MetaTrader (32 bit) or MetaTrader 5 somewhere ?
What is your Operating System ?
Can you show a screenshot of your installation directory ?
Something like:
Using the Windows Task manager, can you see a MetaTrader (32 bit) or MetaTrader 5 somewhere ?
Hello,
Using Window 10
No Metatrader do not show up in installation directory.
No I do not see Metatrader anywhere in Task Manager. I do have the Metatrader icon on my desktop.
i downloaded mt5 signed in my broker i enjoyed until i try loggin in today and it doesnt open the app.
even mt4 does the same. i thought it was my windows buh its not because it can run other apps without any problems.
i need help or information on whats heppenin with mt4/5 windows
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vladimir Karputov , 09/20/2010 10:37 AM
Add the terminal to the antivirus exceptions. Then completely unload the anti-virus from the computer memory.
What is your Operating System ?
Can you show a screenshot of your installation directory ?
Something like:
Using the Windows Task manager, can you see a MetaTrader (32 bit) or MetaTrader 5 somewhere ?
My operating system is Windows 10 Home edition, version 21H1.
Metatrader doesn't show up in task manager. I add Metatrader5 folder to accepted folders in my antivirus, but it's not working. This is my MT5 folder
Thanks for all the help, problem solve. My antivirus AVG was blocking Metatrader for opening.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi, I have a problem I never encountered before using either MT4/5.
It started like 2 weeks ago, after I got an update tab for my MT5 (the usual one you get, which closes your app and restarts it again updated) - I had tons of them before. But, after this update, my MT5 never opens again. I click it on desktop and nothing happens. I assumed it might be temporary so I took 1 week off, but even now it persists. I downloaded MT4 yesterday, it opened, I set up my charts by my preference and I got again an update tab. I clicked on accept and I can't open it again. I tried to redownload MT4/MT5, I uninstalled it, I did everything, and I can't access any MT4 or MT5, which drives me nuts especially when I need to place some trades because I need some $ and I can't do it.
I go crazy. What it might be? I got paranoid and I assume I am blocked by them or government or who knows. Otherwise I can't explain why I never had this problem in over 4 years of using it daily and had it updated everytime they sent me that update tab but now it doesn't open either of them.
PS: I don't have my trading account connected to MT5. I only use it MT5 for chart visualisation while I place my trades off my phone mostly with my broker's app