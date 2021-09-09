how to draw progress chart in mql4?

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Sorry for the weird post title , I dont really know what to call this it , looks like a curved progress bar or half pie chart but dont really know the name of this type of charts.

Can someone please have a look at the attached image, I was hoping to draw something like this in an EA or indicator 
but I dont really know where to start ,

hence I am asking if anybody know anything about these charts it will be highly appreciated if you can share some information about it.


Image


After looking at the mql forum all I could find was Gauge Dials for mt5 Here but its not exactly what I am looking for and besides , its for Metatrader 5.
so if someone has any information about the chart in the image above I would be appreciate it 

thank you 

 

Based on the title bar, it looks like it was developed using C#

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/5563

Developing graphical interfaces for Expert Advisors and indicators based on .Net Framework and C#
Developing graphical interfaces for Expert Advisors and indicators based on .Net Framework and C#
  • www.mql5.com
The article presents a simple and fast method of creating graphical windows using Visual Studio with subsequent integration into the Expert Advisor's MQL code. The article is meant for non-specialist audiences and does not require any knowledge of C# and .Net technology.
 
A Parson:

Sorry for the weird post title , I dont really know what to call this it , looks like a curved progress bar or half pie chart but dont really know the name of this type of charts.

Can someone please have a look at the attached image, I was hoping to draw something like this in an EA or indicator 
but I dont really know where to start ,

hence I am asking if anybody know anything about these charts it will be highly appreciated if you can share some information about it.




After looking at the mql forum all I could find was Gauge Dials for mt5 Here but its not exactly what I am looking for and besides , its for Metatrader 5.
so if someone has any information about the chart in the image above I would be appreciate it 

thank you 

many brokers have that now. i think that is a part of what is called Mt4/5 Genises or Autochartist, modern mt4 the brokers sometimes call it. It is a add on package for mt4/5, developed by companies like fxblue and other coding groups. Search google for mt4 addons or "plugins".

There is also a good link for you to look at below your post.
 
Alexander Martinez #:

Based on the title bar, it looks like it was developed using C#

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/5563

@Alexander Martinez thank you for you comment , but isn't that article only for the mt5/mql5?  does it also work with mt4 ?

 
Revo Trades #:
There is also a good link for you to look at below your post.

I understand , but I was hoping to look for a something for mt4 and it seems the article mentioned above only works with mt5?

 
A Parson #:

I understand , but I was hoping to look for a something for mt4 and it seems the article mentioned above only works with mt5?

i menat this one " Convert C# Code from FXCM Strategy Trader to MQL4 or MQL5"

However, there is very little support for it. even on mt5 all support is "unofficial" as far as i know. But i do believe that most of the features can be coded for mt4 as well; while obviously, mt5 will have many more abilities.

Convert C# Code from FXCM Strategy Trader to MQL4 or MQL5
Convert C# Code from FXCM Strategy Trader to MQL4 or MQL5
  • 2012.06.08
  • www.mql5.com
I would like to make the move from FXCM's Strategy Trader to MetaTrader...
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