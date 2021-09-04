Find second point in object trend by angle
-
There is no angle from 2 anchor points. An angle requires distance divided by distance; a unit-less number. A chart has price and time. What is the angle of going 30 miles in 45 minutes? Meaningless!
-
You can get the slope from a trendline: m=ΔPrice÷ΔTime. Changing the price scale, bar width, or window size, changes the apparent angle, the slope is constant. Angle is meaningless.
-
You can create an angled line using one point and setting the angle (Object Properties - Objects Constants - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference.) The line is drawn that angle in pixels. Changing the axes scales does NOT change the angle (and thus is meaningless.)
-
If you insist, take the two price/time coordinates, convert them to pixel coordinates and then to apparent angle with arctan.
How to get the angle of a trendline and place a text object to it? - Trend Indicators - MQL4 programming forum - Page 2
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello I have an object designed with trend by angle. I can only find the anchor point that I already know. I can't find or calculate the second price point. I always get zero. But Metatrader has this data. See image above. This is my codeHow can I calculate / find the price of the second point? Price that exists in the properties of the MT4 object - see image.
I tried to find the price: ObjectGetDouble, ObjectGet, ObjectGetValueByTime. But I always get zero
Thanks to who will answer
Alfred