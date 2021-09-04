Python Client after MT5 5.00 release
I use:
Windows
Edition Windows 11 Home Version 21H2 Installed on 29.07.2021 OS build 22000.176 Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22000.176.0
Terminal
MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3033 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp. Windows 11 build 22000, Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.60GHz, 25 / 31 Gb memory, 796 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2 C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
Python
I run the script
# Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. # https://www.mql5.com import MetaTrader5 as mt5 if not mt5.initialize(): print("initialize() failed") mt5.shutdown() print(mt5.version()) orders=mt5.orders_total() print("Total orders=",orders) mt5.shutdown()
Result
orders_total (GBPJPY,M5) (500, 3033, '01 Sep 2021') orders_total (GBPJPY,M5) Total orders= 0
After the release of MT5 v 5.00 on September 1st, every attempt to connect to the MT5 terminal returns error code: (-2, 'Terminal: Invalid params').
I could double check on a second computer with and older version of MT5, and the connection was working until I updated to the last release (5.00).
Did anyone else experience the same issue?