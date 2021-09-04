Python Client after MT5 5.00 release

After the release of MT5 v 5.00 on September 1st, every attempt to connect to the MT5 terminal returns  error code: (-2, 'Terminal: Invalid params').

I could double check on a second computer with and older version of MT5, and the connection was working until I updated to the last release (5.00).

Did anyone else experience the same issue?

 

I use:

Windows

Edition Windows 11 Home
Version 21H2
Installed on    ‎29.‎07.‎2021
OS build        22000.176
Experience      Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22000.176.0

Terminal

MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3033 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Windows 11 build 22000, Intel Core i7-9750H  @ 2.60GHz, 25 / 31 Gb memory, 796 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

Python

I run the script

# Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp.
# https://www.mql5.com

import MetaTrader5 as mt5

if not mt5.initialize():
    print("initialize() failed")
    mt5.shutdown()

print(mt5.version())

orders=mt5.orders_total()
print("Total orders=",orders)


mt5.shutdown()

Result

orders_total (GBPJPY,M5)        (500, 3033, '01 Sep 2021')
orders_total (GBPJPY,M5)        Total orders= 0
