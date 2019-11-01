MT5 Server Address - page 2

Renat:
Try to enter 'MetaQuotes' and press 'Enter'. You will see list of servers.

 

Ok, that works, but i cannot get access to one of these servers.

The Ping is always n/a.

For the championship 2012 i must get access to the server access.metatrader5.com:443  

 

Hi ea-trades,

1. In Vista/7 don't install in C:\Program Files\..., for example try to install them in C:\My Apps\... , its UAC issues. 

2. On MT5 try to add more servers like this  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7028/216914#comment_216914 - scroll down a little bit.

3. Try install MT4 - say from Alpari UK MT4 -  and see if it's connected. Install on the same place like no. 1. If it is connected, then you don't have any connection problem - that's a relief.

4. Try to run System File Checker (SFC - click here) as Admin, to check if your file system is still intact, and please always restart after running SFC so your OS can complete the updates.

Please reply back with answer regards to points above. 

Good luck 

 

Thanks for your nice description.

1.) i installed mt5 in C:\Users\......

2.) I added more Servers :

 

3.) I installed MT4 from Alpari in the same path and it works.

4.) I ran the System File Checker without any errors.

 

Unfortunately the problem is not solved. What should I do ?

I also installed the MT5 new and still cannot  catch connection........

Last year on championship it worked.

 

jannis 

 
Hi ex-trades,

MT4 running and SFC are A okay is great news !

1. I'm using Vista, most of us who using Vista/7 are advised - not advised by MQ - to install MT4/5 outside C:|Program Files because UAC issue. AFAIK, C:\Users folder is also a protected folder so Windows may try to protect this folder from any attempt to change it - that's why we call it an UAC issue. If you don't mind, create new folder in C: - for example C:\My Program Files\ and instal MT5 over there. That's what we do, but it's your decision to do that because you said last year on ATC is OK.

2. I don't know your network and security configuration (how many firewall/router/AV you set and running) and you should keep it secret for your self anyway. Since MT4 is running well, all we have to do is to let MT5 to have free network connection.

Let's say you only have Windows Firewall, so lets open your Firewall setting then : What I write here is based on Vista, so it may different with 7.

1. Open Control Panel > Security Center >  Windows Firewall > click a link "Allow a program through Windows Firewall" - need an admin to do that.

2. A window will come out entitled "Windows Firewall Setting", and then click "Add Program .." button. Please be patient coz it will take sometime to list all executable in your 7.

3. When it's done, an "add a program" window will pop out, just browse and select MetaTrader 5 and then click "OK". On "Windows Firewall Setting" window click "Apply" and then click "OK" buttons. You may have to restart.

Hopefully your MT5 is running now. if not then I have no more ideas, however you shouldn't get discouraged coz your MT4 is running. Like I said I don't know your security and network setting, so all you have to do is re-check those 2 settings and basically allow MT5 to have network connection.

 

 
Thnx for your advise, but i think i have a problem on my PC, because the MT5-Program with all connections is working on my computer in my office.

therefor i will make all my tests there an will hope to reach a good place in the championship.

Same wishes i have for you and your expert.

 

good luck 

jannis 

 

 
ea-trades:

Dear all,

 

I run MT4 under proxy and it is working perfectly.

MT5 is working out of proxy but I can NOT sun MT5 under proxy.

All settin are the same. Firewall is OK.

Some idea? 

 

hi are the servers down?

 
7846910:

hi are the servers down?


The servers are up: 33 servers on MT5 in my home PC (it may be more servers but I do not need more).

Everything is up and under control.
:)

s




 
the question is how to find the mt5 server address, it used to be .srv file .. ?
 
Joe Gelet:
the question is how to find the mt5 server address, it used to be .srv file .. ?
What to do ?
123
