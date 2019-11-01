MT5 Server Address
MetaQuotes demo server: access.metatrader5.com:443
Thx very much! But when I ping the address, I can't get the reply packet. All of them are lost. Do you know why?
The server access.metatrader5.com address ip is 178.63.12.145
Clement Miao
Have you specified the 443 port ? Exactly:
access.metatrader5.com:443
It doesn't work really. You may have a try too.
Thank you!
Yes, I goti it. It's OK now. Thanks a million!
Clement Miao
Ping is disabled on our server for security reason.
That's one of the improvement of MT5 :) But When I want to add it into the firewall white list by ip. It seems impossible
Hello ClementMiao,
for me it doesnt work too.
I have win7 and cant get access to the server access.metatrader5.com:443
At installation time the system ask me to allow acces by the firewall and save the access, but at ping time there is no connection.
Also no proxy is installed.
What was the solution of your problem ?
jannis
Hi, all
Does anybody know the MT5 server address. I know in MT4 is in the directory of "./MetaTrader 4/config/" and it's in the format of .srv file. But I can't find the conresponding one in MT5.
Thx in advance and waiting for your reply.
ClementMiao