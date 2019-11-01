MT5 Server Address

New comment
 

Hi, all

       Does anybody know the MT5 server address. I know in MT4 is in the directory of "./MetaTrader 4/config/"  and it's in the format of .srv file. But I can't find the conresponding one in MT5.

       Thx in advance and waiting for your reply.

 

ClementMiao 

 
MetaQuotes demo server: access.metatrader5.com:443

 
Renat:
MetaQuotes demo server: access.metatrader5.com:443

 

Thx very much!  But when I ping the address, I can't get the reply packet. All of them are lost.  Do you know why?

  The server access.metatrader5.com address ip is 178.63.12.145 

  

Clement Miao 

 
ClementMiao:

 

Thx very much!  But when I ping the address, I can't get the reply packet. All of them are lost.  Do you know why?


Have you specified the 443 port ? Exactly:

access.metatrader5.com:443


 
Rosh:

Have you specified the 443 port ? Exactly: 

 

    It doesn't work really. You may have a try too.

    Thank you! 

 

May be some proxy server cuts your connection. I've just checked it works for me.

 

 

      Yes, I goti it. It's OK now. Thanks a million!

 

 Clement Miao 

 
ClementMiao:

 

Thx very much!  But when I ping the address, I can't get the reply packet. All of them are lost.  Do you know why?


Ping is disabled on our server for security reason.
 
Renat:
Ping is disabled on our server for security reason.

 

  That's one of the improvement  of MT5 :) But When I want to add it into the firewall white list by ip. It seems impossible

 

Hello ClementMiao,

 

for me it doesnt work too. 

I have win7 and cant get access to the server access.metatrader5.com:443

At installation time the system ask me to allow acces by the firewall and save the access, but at ping time there is no connection.

Also no proxy is installed.

 

What was the  solution of your problem ?

 

jannis 

 
ea-trades:
I have win7 and cant get access to the server access.metatrader5.com:443

What was the  solution of your problem ?


Try to enter 'MetaQuotes' and press 'Enter'. You will see list of servers.
123
New comment