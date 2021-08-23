Prevent Stop Loss Hunting in copying signals
starheart:
I have copied signals in MT4.
The trader open new trade at 00:16am and the spread was over 500pips at that time. Stop Loss was reached and MT4 reopened the trade immediately.
Is there any method to disable/ limit copy trade when the spread is too high? Or any way to disable copy trade in specific hours?
Thanks!
Yes, go to tools > options > signals > and set your max deviation/slippage from the spreads dropdown.
My first thought though, was why are you copying a trader who is making trades at such an inopportune time? If their broker time is much different from yours it might be better to use the same broker as they do.
This is all in theory, in reality rarely works.
