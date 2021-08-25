Synthetic charts not displaying enough Daily data ahough symbols history data are available
On MT5 all timeframes are created from M1 data, so what matters is not the number of daily bars on the EURUSD and EURCAD symbols but the numbers of M1 bars.
However for custom symbols, the number of M1 bars taken into account is what is available on a chart, not in history database, not sure if it's done on purpose or a bug. To have more daily bars on your synthetic symbol, you will need to increase the "Max bars in chart" (MT5 Options/Charts tab), by default 100,000 to an higher value, then restart MT5.
On MT5 all timeframes are created from M1 data, so what matters is not the number of daily bars on the EURUSD and EURCAD symbols but the numbers of M1 bars.
However for custom symbols, the number of M1 bars taken into account is what is available on a chart, not in history database, not sure if it's done on purpose or a bug. To have more daily bars on your synthetic symbol, you will need to increase the "Max bars in chart" (MT5 Options/Charts tab), by default 100,000 to an higher value, then restart MT5.
Magic!
Thank you very much.
Cheers Alain,
I wanted to check with you my formula for the right coefficient to use when adding pairs. I realise that if we want an index we would multiply the currencies and get the nth root. And also we may get the trade volume based on financial data from some specialised websites.
Howver, I am adding pairs in my example and want to to use the pip value in the deposit currency (USD in my case).
So what I do is the following.:
For example: for EURCAD, each standard lot equals 10CAD. To get the value in deposit currency (USD), I then divide 10 by USDCAD rate (Invert when needed for other pairs: 1/pair rate). I do the same thing for all pairs I need to use in the synthetic formula. For Yen, I multiply by 100.
I made an Excel template to do all the calculations for the pairs I need.
What do you think of my approach?
Or what would you suggest differently?
-------
nb: I know that the synthetic charts in MT5 have the option to fix the Profit and Margin to any currency. I belive this is meant only for when backtesting and not for fixing volumes per se in the synthetic chart.
Thanks,
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
When I create a synthetic chart, I can get decent charts all the way up to the H4 Tiem Frame. However, I do not get enough Daily data.
For example: I type EURUSD + EURCAD. Although I have sufficient History data for Daily timeframe per symbol, the synthetic chart does not show enough history bars in the Daily time frame.
How to fix this?
Thanks,