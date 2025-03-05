Counting pending orders with Ctrade problem - page 2

Vladimir Karputov:
In OnInit (), you need to initialize the 'm_symbol' and 'm_trade' objects. See examples in CodeBase.

I looked in the CodeBase for m_symbol' and 'm_trade  objects. It still opens many pending orders. Instead of one

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\OrderInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\DealInfo.mqh>

CTrade trade;
CTrade m_trade;
CPositionInfo m_position;
CSymbolInfo m_symbol;
COrderInfo m_order;
CDealInfo  m_deal; 

input int MagicNumber=01;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
 {
  m_symbol.Name(Symbol());
  m_symbol.Refresh();
  m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber);

  trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS);
  trade.SetMarginMode();
  m_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(m_symbol.Name());
  trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol());
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  //return(0);
 }

bool OrdersPending(void)
 {
  for(int b=OrdersTotal()-1;b>=0;b--)
  if(m_order.SelectByIndex(b))
  if(m_order.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name()&&m_order.Magic()==MagicNumber)
  return(true);
  
  return(false);
 }
 
void Buy()
 {
  double Pips=0;
  double TickSize=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE);
  if(TickSize==0.00001||TickSize==0.001)
  Pips=TickSize*10;
  else Pips=TickSize;
  
  double Ask=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK);
  double Bid=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
  
  double CloseBar=iClose(NULL,0,1);
  double CloseBarNext=iClose(NULL,0,2);
  double OpenBar=iOpen(NULL,0,1);
  double OpenBarNext=iOpen(NULL,0,2);
  double HighBar=iHigh(NULL,0,1);
  double HighBarNext=iHigh(NULL,0,2);
  double LowBar=iLow(NULL,0,1);
  double LowBarNext=iLow(NULL,0,2);
  double EngulfingBuy=LowBar<LowBarNext&&HighBar>HighBarNext&&CloseBar>OpenBarNext&&OpenBar<CloseBar&&OpenBarNext>CloseBarNext;
  double HaramiBuy=OpenBarNext>CloseBarNext&&CloseBar>OpenBar&&HighBarNext>HighBar&&OpenBarNext>CloseBar&&LowBarNext<LowBar;
  
  if(HaramiBuy)
  {
   trade.BuyStop(0.01,Ask+2*Pips,NULL,0,0,0,0,"JackBuda");
  }
  
  else if(EngulfingBuy)
  {
   trade.BuyStop(0.01,Ask+2*Pips,NULL,0,0,0,0,"JackBuda");
  }
 }
 
void Sell()
 {
  double Pips=0;
  double TickSize=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE);
  if(TickSize==0.00001||TickSize==0.001)
  Pips=TickSize*10;
  else Pips=TickSize;
  
  double Ask=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK);
  double Bid=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
  
  double CloseBar=iClose(NULL,0,1);
  double CloseBarNext=iClose(NULL,0,2);
  double OpenBar=iOpen(NULL,0,1);
  double OpenBarNext=iOpen(NULL,0,2);
  double HighBar=iHigh(NULL,0,1);
  double HighBarNext=iHigh(NULL,0,2);
  double LowBar=iLow(NULL,0,1);
  double LowBarNext=iLow(NULL,0,2);
  
  double EngulfingSell=LowBar<LowBarNext&&HighBar>HighBarNext&&CloseBar<OpenBarNext&&OpenBar>CloseBar&&OpenBarNext<CloseBarNext;
  double HaramiSell=OpenBarNext<CloseBarNext&&CloseBar<OpenBar&&HighBarNext<HighBar&&OpenBarNext<CloseBar&&LowBarNext>LowBar;
  
  if(HaramiSell)
  {
   trade.SellStop(0.01,Bid-2*Pips,NULL,0,0,0,0,"JackBuda");
  }
  
  else if(EngulfingSell)
  {
   trade.SellStop(0.01,Bid-2*Pips,NULL,0,0,0,0,"JackBuda");
  }
  
 }  

void OnTick()
 {
  double AccountBalance=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE);
  
  if(AccountBalance>10&&OrdersPending()<1){Buy();}
  
  if(AccountBalance>10&&OrdersPending()<1){Sell();}
  
  for(int Loop=PositionsTotal()-1;Loop>=0;Loop--)
  {
   if(m_position.SelectByIndex(Loop))
   if(m_position.Symbol()==Symbol())
   {
    double ProfitPips=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME)*200;
    double Profit2=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT);
    int Type=(int)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE);
    switch(Type)
    {
     case ORDER_TYPE_BUY:if(Profit2>ProfitPips) m_trade.PositionClose(m_position.Ticket());
     case ORDER_TYPE_SELL:if(Profit2>ProfitPips) m_trade.PositionClose(m_position.Ticket());   
    }
   
   }
  
  } 
   
 }
 
Jack Buda :


Why do you need two identical objects?

CTrade trade;
CTrade m_trade;

And why don't you initialize the object of the CTrade trade class?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Why do you need two identical objects?

And why don't you initialize the object of the CTrade trade class?

I wasn't aware, I removed it. If I initialize the CTrade, that will give me errors:

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\OrderInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\DealInfo.mqh>

//CTrade trade;
CPositionInfo m_position;
CSymbolInfo m_symbol;
COrderInfo m_order;
CDealInfo  m_deal; 

input int MagicNumber=01;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
 {
  CTrade trade;
  
  m_symbol.Name(Symbol());
  m_symbol.Refresh();
  trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber);

  trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS);
  trade.SetMarginMode();
  trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(m_symbol.Name());
  trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol());
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  //return(0);
 }
 
Jack Buda :

I wasn't aware, I removed it. If I initialize the CTrade, that will give me errors:

Initialization block:

   ResetLastError();
   if(!m_symbol.Name(Symbol())) // sets symbol name
     {
      Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: CSymbolInfo.Name");
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   RefreshRates();
//---
   m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagic);
   m_trade.SetMarginMode();
   m_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(m_symbol.Name());
   m_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(InpDeviation);
 
Jack Buda :

I looked in the CodeBase for m_symbol' and 'm_trade  objects. It still opens many pending orders . Instead of one

What is it???

  for(int Loop=PositionsTotal()-1;Loop>=0;Loop--)
  {
   if(m_position.SelectByIndex(Loop))
   if(m_position.Symbol()==Symbol())
   {
    double ProfitPips=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME)*200;
    double Profit2=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT);
    int Type=(int)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE);
    switch(Type)
    {
     case ORDER_TYPE_BUY:if(Profit2>ProfitPips) m_trade.PositionClose(m_position.Ticket());
     case ORDER_TYPE_SELL:if(Profit2>ProfitPips) m_trade.PositionClose(m_position.Ticket());   
    }

You cannot mix POSITIONS and PENDING ORDERS in one heap!

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Initialization block:

Okay I have added the Initialization block

int OnInit(void)
 {
  ResetLastError();
  
  if(m_symbol.Name(Symbol()))
  {
   Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: CSymbolInfo.Name");
   return(INIT_FAILED);
   }
  
  m_symbol.Refresh();
  
  trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber);
  trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS);
  trade.SetMarginMode();
  trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(m_symbol.Name());
  trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol());
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  //return(0);
 }

I'm still getting many Pending orders

 
Vladimir Karputov:

What is it???

You cannot mix POSITIONS and PENDING ORDERS in one heap!

I'll change it to:

int Type=m_position.PositionType();
 
Jack Buda:

Okay I have added the Initialization block

I'm still getting many Pending orders

#property copyright "Copyright © 2021, Vladimir Karputov"
#property version   "1.000"
//---
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
//---
CPositionInfo  m_position;                   // object of CPositionInfo class
CTrade         m_trade;                      // object of CTrade class
CSymbolInfo    m_symbol;                     // object of CSymbolInfo class
//--- input parameters
input group             "Additional features"
input ulong    InpDeviation         = 10;          // Deviation, in Points (1.00045-1.00055=10 points)
input ulong    InpMagic             = 200;         // Magic number
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
//---
   ResetLastError();
   if(!m_symbol.Name(Symbol())) // sets symbol name
     {
      Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: CSymbolInfo.Name");
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   RefreshRates();
//---
   m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagic);
   m_trade.SetMarginMode();
   m_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(m_symbol.Name());
   m_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(InpDeviation);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   int count_buys=0,count_sells=0;
   CalculateAllPositions(count_buys,count_sells);
   if(count_buys==0)
     {
      // Search for a BUY signal
     }
   if(count_sells==0)
     {
      // Search for a SELL signal
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Refreshes the symbol quotes data                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RefreshRates()
  {
//--- refresh rates
   if(!m_symbol.RefreshRates())
     {
      Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ","RefreshRates error");
      return(false);
     }
//--- protection against the return value of "zero"
   if(m_symbol.Ask()==0 || m_symbol.Bid()==0)
     {
      Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ","Ask == 0.0 OR Bid == 0.0");
      return(false);
     }
//---
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculate all positions Buy and Sell                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CalculateAllPositions(int &count_buys,int &count_sells)
  {
   count_buys=0;
   count_sells=0;
   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
      if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties
         if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name() && m_position.Magic()==InpMagic)
           {
            if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
               count_buys++;
            if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
               count_sells++;
           }
//---
   return;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


 

Here is your code. Just rewrite your condition. I have a condition like this: 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                        Harami EA Very simple.mq5 |
//|                              Copyright © 2021, Vladimir Karputov |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2021, Vladimir Karputov"
#property version   "1.00"
//---
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\DealInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\OrderInfo.mqh>
//---
CPositionInfo  m_position;                   // object of CPositionInfo class
CTrade         m_trade;                      // object of CTrade class
CSymbolInfo    m_symbol;                     // object of CSymbolInfo class
CAccountInfo   m_account;                    // object of CAccountInfo class
CDealInfo      m_deal;                       // object of CDealInfo class
COrderInfo     m_order;                      // object of COrderInfo class
//--- input parameters
input group             "Pending Order Parameters"
input uint                 InpPendingIndent        = 30;             // Pending: Indent
input group             "Additional features"
input bool                 InpPrintLog             = true;           // Print log
input ulong                InpDeviation            = 10;             // Deviation, in Points (1.00045-1.00055=10 points)
input ulong                InpMagic                = 236638707;      // Magic number
//---
double   m_pending_indent           = 0.0;      // Pending: Indent            -> double
datetime m_prev_bars                = 0;        // "0" -> D'1970.01.01 00:00';
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- forced initialization of variables
   m_pending_indent           = 0.0;      // Pending: Indent            -> double
   m_prev_bars                = 0;        // "0" -> D'1970.01.01 00:00';
//---
   ResetLastError();
   if(!m_symbol.Name(Symbol())) // sets symbol name
     {
      Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: CSymbolInfo.Name");
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagic);
   m_trade.SetMarginMode();
   m_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(m_symbol.Name());
   m_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(InpDeviation);
//---
   m_pending_indent           = InpPendingIndent            * m_symbol.Point();
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- we work only at the time of the birth of new bar
   datetime time_0=iTime(m_symbol.Name(),Period(),0);
   if(time_0==m_prev_bars)
      return;
   m_prev_bars=time_0;
//---
   if(!IsPendingOrdersExists() && !IsPositionExists())
     {
      MqlTick tick;
      if(!SymbolInfoTick(m_symbol.Name(),tick))
         return;
      MqlRates rates[];
      ArraySetAsSeries(rates,true);
      int start_pos=0,count=6;
      if(CopyRates(m_symbol.Name(),Period(),start_pos,count,rates)!=count)
        {
         m_prev_bars=0;
         return;
        }
      double CloseBar=iClose(NULL,0,1);
      double CloseBarNext=iClose(NULL,0,2);
      double OpenBar=iOpen(NULL,0,1);
      double OpenBarNext=iOpen(NULL,0,2);
      double HighBar=iHigh(NULL,0,1);
      double HighBarNext=iHigh(NULL,0,2);
      double LowBar=iLow(NULL,0,1);
      double LowBarNext=iLow(NULL,0,2);
      double EngulfingBuy=rates[1].low<rates[2].low&&rates[1].high>rates[2].high&&rates[1].close>rates[2].open&&rates[1].open<rates[1].close&&rates[2].open>rates[2].close;
      double HaramiBuy=rates[2].open>rates[2].close&&rates[1].close>rates[1].open&&rates[2].high>rates[1].high&&rates[2].open>rates[1].close&&rates[2].low<rates[1].low;
      //--- BUY Signal
      if(HaramiBuy)
        {
         m_trade.BuyStop(0.01,tick.ask+m_pending_indent);
        }
      //--- SELL Signal
      if(EngulfingBuy)
        {
         m_trade.SellStop(0.01,tick.bid-m_pending_indent);
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Is pending orders exists                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsPendingOrdersExists(void)
  {
   for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) // returns the number of current orders
      if(m_order.SelectByIndex(i))     // selects the pending order by index for further access to its properties
         if(m_order.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name() && m_order.Magic()==InpMagic)
            return(true);
//---
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Is position exists                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsPositionExists(void)
  {
   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
      if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties
         if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name() && m_position.Magic()==InpMagic)
            return(true);
//---
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
Harami_EA_Very_simple.mq5  12 kb
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Here is your code. Just rewrite your condition. I have a condition like this:

Thank you Vladimir, it works now
