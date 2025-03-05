Counting pending orders with Ctrade problem - page 2
In OnInit (), you need to initialize the 'm_symbol' and 'm_trade' objects. See examples in CodeBase.
I looked in the CodeBase for m_symbol' and 'm_trade objects. It still opens many pending orders. Instead of one
Why do you need two identical objects?
And why don't you initialize the object of the CTrade trade class?
I wasn't aware, I removed it. If I initialize the CTrade, that will give me errors:
Initialization block:
I looked in the CodeBase for m_symbol' and 'm_trade objects. It still opens many pending orders . Instead of one
What is it???
You cannot mix POSITIONS and PENDING ORDERS in one heap!
Okay I have added the Initialization block
I'm still getting many Pending orders
I'll change it to:
int Type=m_position.PositionType();
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Counting pending orders with Ctrade problem
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.08.21 14:57
Initialization block:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Counting pending orders with Ctrade problem
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.08.18 15:31
Pending orders are counted using the COrderInfo trading class.
Example: Calculate Positions and Pending Orders
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Counting pending orders with Ctrade problem
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.08.18 15:59
Or you can generally use this function:
if it returns 'true', it means there are pending orders in the market.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MQL5
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.08.21 05:35
The EA can open only one position of the same type
Code: Example One position of one type.mq5
How the Expert Advisor works: the 'CalculateAllPositions' function is called in 'OnTick'. The 'CalculateAllPositions' function calculates 'BUY' and 'SELL' positions.
Here is your code. Just rewrite your condition. I have a condition like this:
Here is your code. Just rewrite your condition. I have a condition like this: