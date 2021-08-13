MT5 Build 3003 won't update to latest release version
Did you login to MetaQuotes-Demo account to update?
This MetaQuotes-Demo account is mostly using to update Metatrader to new build and to test betal build of Metatrader.
And click on "Latest Beta Build" here:
Sergey Golubev:
Sergey, thank you very much.
Means, 3017 is Beta, not release.
I did get confused after installing a new terminal on my VPS, noticing that it was 3017, and failing in trying to update my other terminals.
Think i understand now.
Thank you.
Dear Forum members,
MT5 Build 3003 does not update to the latest version 3017.
Check for latest release version returns: 'you are using the latest version'.
What can i do?
Thank you very much in advance.