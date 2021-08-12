New feature request for MT5
when people select a signal to follow. we do need to see Max DD data. but now, in mt5 signal gui, if you list a bunch of signal, you can not see DD on each signal's block. You can only click in certain signal and get DD data. If you can add DD data in signal list, that will help customer easier to pick up signals.
2st, I strongly hope mql5 allow people to download a signal trading history data. I don't know why mql5 only allow subscriber to download history data. With these history data, we can easily to analyze each signal's performance. myfxbook and signalstart, both of them allow everyone to download history data.
Thanks!
You can use Filter for drawdown for all the signals, for example:
as to the history in the signals - check the reply of MQ (machine translation to the English):
Our data is massively replicated, creating their own fake monitoring and signaling services.
Therefore, we impose the restrictions.
I understand, some guy will copy signal data and publish to resale. But, I don't think it's necessary to prevent people from accessing two or three days ago trading data. No one will untilize the these old trading data to defraut their follower.
And you know, I found there is contradicting thing about history data.
If you use mt5 visualize certain signal trading history. you will see all restricted old history data on chart. If you allow people to analyze history data on chart. why don't allow us to download all three days old history data, because with these data, we can write some analyze script to pickup our signal.
Please be aware, signalstart and myfxbook, they don't have such restriction. they only restrict customer to get realtime trading data.
ABOUT mt5 signal list display gui, in mt4 you can easily sort all signals by groth data meanwhile you can see DD at one line. Growth and DD data displayed togher, but mt5 only show growth data, this is a bad change. Hope you guys can fix this problem.
Because, I think every investor want to pickup a high growth data while keeping DD low.
Because I only access mql5 or mt5 in PC, so i have never seen the gui you paste above.
There is the thread in Russian forum about it, and I provided the reply of Head of MetaQuotes company about it (read my post above):
So, it is useless to discuss about this limitation.
About investors - you wrote:
I think, the investors are investing money to the persons (to signal providers), and their "past good beautiful history" is the secondary to decide.
Investors are making investment to the persons, not in low/small drawdown only.
Besides, there is some sorting in MT5 with DD on each signak's block (it is strongly recommended to subscribe to the signal directly from Metatrader):
