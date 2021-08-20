mt5 signal trading log visualization function bug.
any update?
vshareee:
any update?
any update?
You have to find out what is the time shift of the orders in the csv file against the one of your chart.
Have you searched here, it could be that it already exists in the CodeBase..
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when i tried to visualise a signal trading history data on chart,
mt5 open several currency chart, but may trading record are obviously not belong to current chart I am opening.
I upload a mt5 screenshot.
I draw two arrow, name them as "1" and "2".
as you can see in that picture, "1" is show I am currently opening EURCHF chart. But at "2", "AUDNZD" trading data display there.
Visualization function is very important to signal followers to analyze a signal. So, please fix this problem.
2、I have a new feature request. Some times, we can get some other traders trading log in csv format, is it possible to allow us to import these trading log and visualise these trading record on mt4 or mt5 chart?
any update?