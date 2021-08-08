FileReadArray() issue
37.007
37.503
37.878
37.503:
That is only text/CSV files. You can not type binary files.
Dang ..... i was actually worried about that
I am trying to Read values from a file but struggling for past few days (its the first time i am trying to read the file so pardon any mistakes )
I cant figure out what i am doing wrong here.
here is the simplified version of the code:
Here i am trying to read the values from bin file
the Print("Data = ",array[i].open ); always print 0 through out the for loop.
and Print("Size = ",size); always print 9337 where as the lines in the bin files are over 10000
Data in Both Bin and csv files is something like this :
37.007
37.503
37.878
37.503
37.128
36.258
36.875
37.25
37.503
39.882
41.502
Can you read binary files as typed?
If the data structure is known there is no problem to read it as typed, that's why FileReadArray() exists.
Maybe I misunderstand your point.
If the data structure is known there is no problem to read it as typed, that's why FileReadArray() exists.
Maybe I misunderstand your point.
