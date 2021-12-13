FileSeek to a start of a CSV file
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- You tried an offset of one, of course, that fails on a Unicode file.
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Hi,
I was developing an indicator that needs to read data from a csv file
This is the initialization function and below is the csv file that i'm reading
I was testing the functionality of the fileSeek function.
In particular the aim of this experiment was to print a value, then going back to the top of the file and then print again that value.
The problem lies here:
The first time it reads the value correctly,
but when i go back with fileSeek it reads an extra something that i'm not quite sure about. (that ? before the 64)
I tried to put an offset of 1 in the fileseek but then it messes everything up.
I am doing something wrong?
How Can i discard that question mark?
Thanks for the help
Elia