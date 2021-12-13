FileSeek to a start of a CSV file

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Hi,

I was developing an indicator that needs to read data from a csv file

This is the initialization function and below is the csv file that i'm reading

I was testing the functionality of the fileSeek function.

In particular the aim of this experiment was to print a value, then going back to the top of the file and then print again that value.

The problem lies here:

The first time it reads the value correctly,

but when i go back with fileSeek it reads an extra something that i'm not quite sure about. (that ? before the 64)

I tried to put an offset of 1 in the fileseek but then it messes everything up.

I am doing something wrong?

How Can i discard that question mark? 


Thanks for the help

Elia

 
  1. Do not post image of code, they are too hard to read. Use the code button.
  2. Do not post image of your file, attach the actual file. You did not specify whether the file is ANSII or Unicode in the open call.
  3. You tried an offset of one, of course, that fails on a Unicode file.
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