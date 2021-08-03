my platform mt5 VPS keeps stopping.

Not happened before and can see no reason in journal why platform keeps being stopped.  running 32 charts on VPS with EA's.  not even had a trade open, so no reason to stop.

message in journal:  2021.08.03 18:29:55.346 MQL4 Market: failed to load products (get header failed [12150])

Have 3 VPS with same EA's but only error on one of them.

I have restarted VPS 3 or 4 times now.

Any thoughts?????

If this is about MQL5 VPS, try to move to another MQL5 VP server and try again.

If this about another non MQL5 VPS, we can't help you here.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
Hi Eleni, yes its a MQL5 VPS.  I will try that,  thanks

